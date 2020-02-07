advertisement

The Scottish Conservatives have called for a confidential hotline for potential victims of former finance secretary Derek Mackay.

The Renfrewshire MSP North and West resigned from his post as Minister of Finance after its publication, he sent hundreds of messages to a 16 year old boy on social networks.

Friday’s Daily Daily Record also revealed how he spent four years chasing a married man on social media, even asking for “naughty photos.”

The SNP withdrew Mr. Mackay’s whip pending an investigation, but the 42-year-old man is facing increasing calls to permanently leave the MSP.

Jackson Carlaw, Acting Head of the Scottish Conservaitve. Pic – Andrew Cowan / Scottish Parliament

Acting Conservative Leader Jackson Carlaw said the Scottish government has a duty to set up a helpline in case other victims of harassment wait to come forward because “a pattern of behavior implores the emergence”.

Carlaw said: “Nicola Sturgeon, when asked yesterday in the Scottish Parliament whether she had asked Derek Mackay for assurances that the story reported was an isolated incident, simply replied that she was unaware from any other potential victim.

“It is now clear that no such assurance has been sought from Mr. Prime Minister Mackay, as other people have presented allegations arising from his previous and additional role as business manager. of the SNP.

“It is also now reported that drinking at party conferences has been banned, again suggesting awareness of potentially inappropriate behavior.”

Speaking to Good Morning Scotland on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney denied any concerns over Mr. Mackay’s drinking and said he was “stunned” by the revelations that emerged on Wednesday evening.

John Swinney MSP.

But Carlaw said, “From the outset, it appears that the SNP government has been more interested in protecting its own reputation than in the welfare of potential and actual victims.

“A pattern of behavior is now beginning to emerge, and it is vital that the leadership of the SNP – rather than turning – act to establish a complete picture.

“The Scottish government and the SNP should already have set up a confidential hotline for potential victims to contact to report their concerns and receive appropriate support.

“This is an action that the Scottish Parliament has taken without delay in response to a previous incident.

“There has been a collective leadership failure on the part of Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the current SNP organizer, Kirsten Oswald. The two must now react and act with much more urgency and understanding. “

The Scottish government has been invited to comment.

