Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will unveil the annual budget at Holyrood on Thursday.

The amount of money to be spent on hospitals, police, roads, infrastructure, schools and other devolved issues will be announced in a statement to the Scottish Parliament.

The money is a mixture of the Scottish Block Grant, income generated by taxation and borrowing.

The Scottish government has limited control over what it can raise through taxes and how much it can borrow, which will also affect the block grant (based on the Barnett formula) received from Westminster each year.

Exceptionally this year, the Scottish government fixes its budget before Westminster, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid not announcing his tax and spending proposals until March 11.

Previously, Holyrood had to establish its own budget within three weeks of that of Westminster.

Time difference

Following last December’s elections, as well as the Brexit stalemate and the Benn Amendment, the government of Boris Johnson did not budget in the fall, much to the chagrin of the Scottish government and some local authorities.

Despite outrage, the British government maintained that “there is nothing to prevent” the Scottish government from presenting its budget before that of the United Kingdom.

Mackay said government has decided to present budget before UK government (but around the same time of year as previous) so councils can be better informed before setting their own revenue plans before the end of the fiscal year.

Increase in revenues

About 40% of what the Scottish government spends each year comes from taxes. Once the control of air passenger rights, aggregate levies and VAT levied in Scotland is fully decentralized, the Scottish government hopes that this can reach up to 50% of its revenue.

The fiscal framework, an agreement between the Scottish and British governments that guides the global grant (money transferred from Westminster to Holyrood), is influenced by projections of the amount the Scottish government will increase over the next few years by taxing the Scottish population.

Income tax

Income tax is collected across the UK by HMRC and remains the responsibility of the UK government. It is therefore not decentralized.

HMRC also determines who and who is not a Scottish taxpayer.

The Scottish government can however set tax thresholds and rates, following the Scotland Act 2016.

For example, last year the Scottish government set the following rates:

Departure tax by plane

The Scottish government has the power to introduce the Air Departure Tax (formerly the Right for Air Passengers), but plans to abolish it by the SNP have been repeatedly postponed.

The party had originally planned to drop the charge, but following pressure from environmentalists and the party’s linchpin on “the climate emergency,” a manifest change saw this position abandoned.

Tax on land and real estate transactions (LBTT)

The Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) replaced the UK Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) in Scotland in April 2015.

It applies to transactions in land and residential and commercial buildings where an interest due is acquired.

Social Security

For the first time, social security will be fully decentralized, which, according to the Tax Commission, would be “an increase in both the size of the Scottish budget and the budgetary risks to which it is exposed”.

Council Budgets

Local authorities in Scotland have the option of raising local taxes up to 4.79%. This should not be confused with other tax revenue in Scotland and does not contribute to the revenue powers of the Scottish government.

The rate of the municipal tax must be fixed by the local authorities before April 1, by law.

However, the Council’s revenue budgets depend on the basic regulations forwarded by the Scottish government. Last year, this amounted to just over £ 10.8 billion for the 32 authorities.

ANALYSIS: Tear and start again?

Thursday’s budget will hinge mainly on projections – forecasts on the amount of the global grant, the revenues that will be generated over the next few years through taxation, and the amount the government can borrow.

In turn, the “trickle down” could change further depending on the Westminster budget set for March 11.

There could be more money for Scotland, or less, depending on complicated sums made via the Barnett formula.

Chancellor Javid and the government Boris Johnson have declared an end to austerity, which in theory should see an increase in public spending across the UK.

This in turn should lead to an increase in the correlative Barnett (or, for each pound announced, Scotland will get a percentage on its overall grant).

However, the destination of this money is at the discretion of the Scottish government (once its budget has been approved by the Scottish Parliament).

Council leaders, in particular, will watch Thursday’s announcement with breath, their revenue budgets – and more importantly what they may have to cut – determined by the decisions announced in Holyrood’s chamber.

