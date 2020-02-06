advertisement

Kate Forbes made history on a budget day like no other.

At 29, MSP Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch became the youngest politician to present a Scottish budget since devolution, and the first woman to do so in Holyrood or Westminster.

And she did so despite having had less than 24 hours’ notice to prepare, following the shock departure of her friend and boss, finance secretary Derek Mackay.

advertisement

The first line of his speech, presumably written for or by Mr. Mackay, said that the budget would provide “vision and leadership at a crucial time for our country”.

In fact, it often seemed more like it was Ms. Forbes providing leadership at a crucial time for her party, providing a ray of light on an otherwise dark day for the SNP.

Her performance has been so assured, even described as “fiery” by a colleague, that Nicola Sturgeon will now be under pressure to give him the second most important position in government permanently.

Conservative MSP Miles Briggs described it as “the longest job interview in history”, but if it did, the Minister of Public Finance showed no nerves when he was flanked by the first Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, and surrounded by potential rivals for the former position of Mr. Mackay. .

With cameras trained on the qualified accountant, who was first elected to Holyrood in 2016 and appointed a minister in 2018, she spoke for 32 minutes, before answering questions for an additional 47 minutes.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon applauds after Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes unveiled the Scottish government’s spending pledges for the next financial year.

Of course, given the circumstances, the opposition parties were less hostile than they would have been towards Mr. Mackay, most congratulating him on his performance.

Highland mores may also have played a role, as Mrs. Forbes, born in Dingwall, was first interviewed by Murdo Fraser, curator, born in Inverness, and then by Rhoda Grant of Labor, born in Stornoway.

Ms. Forbes’ budget was not really to defend, after all, and the most difficult task may still be ahead, as the Cambridge graduate of Gaelic language is responsible for directing the tax and spending plan through Parliament in the coming weeks.

But whatever happens next for the Budget or the young Highland MSP, it is certain that there will be a day that will remain long in his memory, and that of many others, for various reasons.

Follow all the news of the day of Holyrood

advertisement