A new budgetary agreement between the Greens and the SNP could be called into question in the middle of a dispute over works of several billion pounds to double the A9.

The two sides have reached an agreement in the last three budgets, but are now ready to face off on the future of the long-awaited road improvements.

In recent weeks, Scottish Greens co-organizer Patrick Harvie has repeatedly raised party opposition to the continuation of the A9 road duel from Inverness to Perth, as well as a similar upgrade proposed for the A96 road Aberdeen to Inverness, and an overhaul of the notorious Sheriffhall roundabout on the Edinburgh ring road.

Patrick Harvie, co-organizer of the Scottish Green Party.

Presenting his demands in a December letter to former finance secretary Derek Mackay, he said “funds could be released” for various projects, including major investments in public transportation, by “reprofiling or canceling These three regimes.

And in his response to Thursday’s budget speech, Harvie again asked why there had been no “abandonment of prejudicial traffic projects that the government has supported so far.”

It is not clear whether the Greens would cancel the A9 and A96 “red lines” in future talks on the budget deal, but it is understood that they would at least want them to be part of the discussion , especially since they are worth £ 3 billion each.

The Minister of Finance has said that she has an open door, so I hope she will listen to our proposals. “

However, we understand that it would be very unlikely that SNP ministers would consider such an approach, aware of the potential political fallout in the affected communities.

The odds may have diminished even more now that Highland MSP Kate Forbes is expected to lead negotiations for the government following the shocking resignation of finance secretary Derek Mackay on Thursday.

Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes (left), alongside Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The Greens’ demands and public assurances given by the Scottish government mean that a party would have to withdraw for an agreement to be reached.

This has led some insiders to predict that an agreement between the SNP and Labor or the Conservatives, to support the budget or to abstain, could be more likely than another pact with the Greens.

Scottish Greens transport spokesperson John Finnie, Highland and Islands MSP, said: “It is time that we build the economy of the future in the Highlands, rather than repeating the mistakes of the past.

“The Scottish government’s transport strategy and budget, as it exists today, is not a response to the climate emergency, it simply offers many of the same old policies that have failed.

“The Minister of Finance has said that she has an open door, so I hope she will listen to our proposals.”

However, Scottish Council for Development and Industry regional director Fraser Grieve said: “We welcome the Scottish government’s long-standing commitment to dual A9 and A96 and the recent assurance as they progress .

“We recognize the need to take action to provide net zero and it is essential that we seek to provide the infrastructure necessary to support this transition, but we must be aware of the benefits these road improvements will bring to northern communities. Scotland. .

“It is easy for some who have long benefited from transport investments to simply demand the end of road projects, but these plans aim to deal with routes that are not suitable for their destination.”

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “We need to balance the significant changes needed to reach a target for net greenhouse gas emissions with our duty to ensure that Scotland has a high infrastructure quality to meet the needs of all our residents, businesses and visitors. .

“We remain committed to fighting the A9 between Perth and Inverness and the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen, underscoring our commitment to connecting Scottish cities with a high quality transport system that will generate sustainable economic growth.”

