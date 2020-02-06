advertisement

As part of the Scottish government’s spending pledges, £ 70 million has been pledged for prisons across the country.

This includes a commitment to complete construction of the Dundee Women’s Community Guard Unit, planned for the former Notre-Dame Elementary School site in Hilltown, by the end of 2021.

Construction is slated to begin in the summer of this year, with the unitary part of plans to transform the care of women in Scotland.

advertisement

© Provided

An impression of the appearance of the detention unit when completed.

In the budget statement, the Scottish government states: “Although Scotland’s prisons are recognized as being well managed, we recognize that they face a number of important challenges – in particular the consequences of a rapid increase in the prison population from 2018 to 2019.

“Whereas ten years ago, far fewer people are now sentenced to custodial sentences each year, those who are sentenced to longer sentences which are increasingly complex to manage.

“In 2020-2021, we will progress in transforming the women’s detention area to meet the specific needs of women offenders, including the construction of a smaller national facility at HMP Cornton Vale and the development of two innovative community centers.

detention units in Glasgow and Dundee before the end of 2021. “

Follow all the news from Holyrood in real time:

advertisement