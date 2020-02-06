advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of higher rate Scottish taxpayers will have £ 149 added to their income tax bills, predicted the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC).

Scotland’s independent tax forecaster has said that about 370,000 higher taxpayers at the highest rates will experience increased analysis of the Scottish government’s budget.

Kate Forbes has frozen the higher tax thresholds at £ 43,430. But the base and intermediate rates will increase in line with inflation.

Forbes, who replaced disgraced former finance secretary Derek Mackay, said her policy would result in 56% of Scottish taxpayers paying less than they would elsewhere in the UK.

Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes in the main hall before unveiling the Scottish government’s spending pledges for the next financial year in the Scottish Parliament.

“To cement the progressiveness of our tax system, we will increase the basic and intermediate threshold through inflation to protect our low and middle income taxpayers. The upper and upper rate thresholds will be frozen. “

But a 140-page SFC document describing the budget estimates estimated that the wage increases would mean that 19,000 middle rate taxpayers would now become higher rate taxpayers.

They would pay an additional 20% on each pound won up to a maximum increase of £ 149.

The Scottish government’s budget document says that “out of current income,” no Scottish taxpayer will pay more than last year.

The SFC has, however, considered the impact that wage increases would have on high wages.

“We estimate that there are approximately 370,000 high and higher rate taxpayers who will see their income taxes increased by £ 149,” said the SFC document.

No increase in tax rates

Ms. Forbes said, “There will be no increase in income tax rates this year. No Scottish taxpayer will pay more income tax in 2020/21 on their current income than this year. “

The SFC report says that Scotland’s annual tax revenue is expected to reach more than £ 19 billion in less than five years.

Released in conjunction with the Scottish budget, SFC forecasts suggest an increase in the total tax from £ 15.2 billion to £ 19.1 billion by 2024-25, tax on income alone generating an additional £ 51 million.

The SFC report said: “The Scottish government has announced that in 2020-2021 the higher rate threshold will be frozen at the same rate, £ 43,430, as in 2019-2020.

“We expect the freeze on the higher rate threshold, compared to our basic assumption of the increase in line with inflation, to raise an additional £ 51 million for the Scottish budget in 2020-2021.

“This policy means that there will be more taxpayers at the higher rate in Scotland than it would have been otherwise.”

