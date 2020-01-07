advertisement

When the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro ended in 2016, there were some definite conclusions. Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps were unavailable legends. Ryan Lochte had just learned the concept of “security camera footage”. The Brazilian certainly liked his football. And Andre De Grasse was ready to dominate sprinting.

Only the last of those security has failed to remain secure. But there is still time.

De Grasse was one of Rio’s stars, and not just for a Canadian audience. He won three medals in sprints, bronze in the 100-meter and 4 × 100-meter relay, and one silver in the 200-meter, where he finished just above the Bolt standard. Beyond the results, he shared good-natured smiles and hugs with the Jamaican star who had genuine respect and admiration for the much younger and younger Canadian.

And with Bolt on the verge of retirement, it seemed his sprint crown would be available for Grasse, then only 21, to rally up.

On the contrary, the last two plus years have been a lesson at the edge of the knife, over which the fortunes of a track athlete must always balance. Their bodies are respected at the limits of human performance, and it doesn’t take long to get the whole thing out of commission. De Grasse lost the 2017 World Championship with a hemstring injury, and then the same thing happened a year later.

The Olympians often have a slow build up to peak levels in the years between the Games, but that was something else entirely. De Grasse just wasn’t able to compete.

But in 2019, a breakthrough. De Grasse was finally healthy, finally racing in a track season. At the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in late September, he reproduced his finishes in the individual races in Rio – 100m bronze, 200m silver. De Grasse is back on track in the literal and figurative sense. And, with just over six months until Tokyo 2020, he also has a good sense of timing.

“It was definitely a moment of relief,” De Grasse says of making a podium again at last. De Grasse, 25, returned to his hometown, Markham, on the outskirts of Toronto, over the holidays, hosting a youth basketball tournament. “Going through two years of injury was pretty hard for me, so I had to definitely get back on track and feel like my old self again, which felt pretty good.”

But it has definitely not been the softest of trails. There were injuries, and a coaching change, and De Grasse relocated his training base from Arizona to Florida. All the while, the hour for Tokyo was going down, and the Canadians had not come close to its Olympic form.

“I had a doubt in my mind. There were some mental aspects, “he says.” That’s the hardest part ever, just by going through that mental hurdle. There were doubts if I would ever run fast again because (injuries) only happen once, this happened twice. “

Sometimes, athletes find it easier to overcome such obstacles when they have already made impressive strides. De Grasse is the only Canadian sprinter to win three medals in a single Olympics. With that in mind, did he want you a bit away from his long vacation?

“Nah,” he says, with a shake of his head. “Not really. It was great to win three Olympic medals, but I’m kind of like, ‘I’ve got bronze, I’ve got silver, but I miss that gold.’

“I know it’s great, and it’s humbling, but there is more to achieve. I feel like there are always more things I can do. I’m still young, I can do this Olympics, I can go at another Olympics, I just want to get into the history books and let people know I was one of the best. I just tell myself every day. “

And, he says, the gold medal is there. Between the Olympics and the World Championships he has seven medals so far, but that race that felt different was at the 2015 Pan-American Games in Toronto, where he finished first.

“I just want to feel how I felt when I won that gold,” De Grasse says. “It was great to win all those medals in the middle, but winning gold in the Pan-American (Games) was another feeling I can’t really describe. But I want to get that feeling back. That experience was like no other. “

The timetable for construction as far as Tokyo has not been set yet, but there is the indoor season coming up, and the nationals in early summer. De Grasse says that if something was to be gained from the misfortune of his lost seasons, it is that he has shown him that hurdles can happen. And they can also be overcome.

“It’s a race and it’s nine seconds. It comes down to that day,” he says. This is what I try to tell myself moving forward. You may have a couple of heads, but when it comes to that last day, with 50 or 60,000 people in the stadium, and everyone watching on TV, you should be ready for that moment. “

Andre De Grasse has been ready for that moment before.

Postmedia News

Twitter: @scott_stinson

