TORONTO – It is probably worth leaving a few glasses of water near Nick Nurse these days, just to see if he wanders around and turns them into wine.

For his latest act, the Toronto Raptors coach revealed on Monday night that center Serge Ibaka would be out of lineup with an illness. With Marc Gasolin already missing with a weak shot, that left the Raptors without their two big men against the Minimark Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns, a seven-foot shotgun. The nurse decided to launch Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at the center, surrendering about six inches and 40 pounds to Towns.

It seemed quite a mismatch. As one writer took to Twitter before the game: “Hide your kids.” (It was me. Side note: Never.

Hollis-Jefferson fought Towns in a draw, and after a first half in which the Raptors threw the ball all over the Scotiabank Arena and lacking defensive cohesiveness, they rallied after halftime and took control. The resulting 137-126 victory was the 15th in a row for the Raptors, extending their franchise record.

For some reason, this is also proving to be a record for a Canadian team, so Raptors fans can take comfort in the fact that they have finally outlasted the Canadiens and Stampeders in this regard. Much time has passed.

We’ve spent a lot of time at the point when there’s a lot of new stuff to say about what these kidnappers have done this year. The victory line has provided a focus, and an achievement to celebrate, but even if they had dropped a game there somewhere what they would have done this season would have been no less exceptional.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward James Johnson (16) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena.

They are 40-14, a franchise record through 54 games, and they have done so while six of their top seven rotation players have lost at least 10 games. That they have compiled a better record so far than last season, despite losing to Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in free agency, takes this into the realm of the unimaginable.

Leonard was a tremendous force, a player unlike any Raptors he had ever had, as was evident from the moment he played here and especially during the march to the title. You simply won’t lose a player of this caliber in the NBA and go on without much of an attack. It’s crazy.

And yet, here they are. The Raptors had a total win in Vegas of 46.5 before the season began, reflecting a 12-game decline in the pace of their championship year, and they could go on to the All-Star break with 41 wins.

As I say: madness.

After winning the Timberwolves on Monday, the Nurse was asked if the candidacy they were in has created a belief that they can throw any five boys out there and hope to win.

The Toronto Raptors lead coach Nick Nurse and guard Fred VanVleet (23) watching the game against the Chicago Bulls in the first inning at Scotiabank Arena.

The coach said he didn’t know about it. “I think we think we can win, right?” Said the nurse. He said his players know they have to go out and make a big effort. “I think they will do it most nights.” This is especially true on the defensive end, where the Raptors’ rotating caste has somehow compiled the NBA’s second best rating.

Some of them were almost certainly realized from last year’s run, when the team learned the importance of playing versatile defense every night. But Nurse also said before the game that his team simply has a much larger defensive box than they did at this time last season.

They began last year preaching the basics of human-to-human defense, and they have since added schemes and wrinkles. The battle station is fully operational, as it were.

“They come out here and they take you,” the nurse said.

Now is the part of the column where we add the warnings. No one knows how this will work in the play-offs, where any of the top teams in the East can create matchup problems for the Raptors, a franchise that knows very well that success in the regular season will not portray the joy of spring. It was only two years ago that a Raptors-turned-offense offense led to a franchise record in wins, and then the postseason arrived and LeBron James threw them into the biscuits right away.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) hits the ball away from the Toronto Raptors ahead of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (4) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena.

But this team seems too brave and resilient to suffer that kind of embarrassment. They understand things during the game, tighten holes, find inconsistencies.

They gave Hollis-Jefferson enough defensive help to neutralize Towns on Monday – the big man made just five field goals – and when Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell started to heat up and score in the volley, the Raptors came out one way to deny it Topi. And after playing free in that first half, with 14 laps against 10 from Minnesota, Toronto had only four laps in the closing 24 minutes, forcing 13.

This was a smart team forced into weird lineups that eventually managed to get settled. Last week they stormed the Indiana Pacers in the closing minutes of a few minutes to overcome a 10-point deficit. Against Brooklyn at the weekend they started a backdrop of Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis – both preschoolers – and pulled off a road win. On Monday they mostly didn’t play a center against one of the game’s most talented centers.

Of course, why not? It may even continue to disagree with logic.

“I don’t think it surprises anyone,” said the nurse’s fact.

At this point, no.

