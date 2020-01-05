advertisement

media_play

Scott Morrison’s “not lost” actions on Bushfire affected community: Eden Resident

Greta Stojanovic – the owner of the Wharfside Café in Eden – told Sky News that many residents of the border town were frustrated by the lack of information and resources on site as a bush fire had gotten the city out of control.

Residents were ordered to evacuate across the street to the nearby coastal towns of Merimbula or Pambula, but Ms. Stojanovic said many chose to stay after being informed that no resources were available to save the city.

advertisement

“Fire trucks should also be available for fighting fires here. I don’t really understand why we can’t fight it if it is an immediate threat to our city, ”said the café owner.

“We were only told that the fire fighting equipment would only be where the evacuation zones are … so we won’t rely on anyone to come to rescue us if it happens.

“Obviously, I’ve seen the maps of the whole country, so it’s obviously about places that need it, but we feel that … resources are low.”

When asked, Ms. Stojanovic told Sky News that the mood on site with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the government was “very negative”.

“People everywhere are horrified at how Scott Morrison approached it … the community is not going to get lost,” said Ms. Stojanovic.

advertisement