Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s flagship First Home Buyer Loan Deposit Scheme, launched earlier this month, will largely benefit higher-income individuals who may not have needed as much help as poorer families, an analysis shows.

The program, which was announced shortly before the federal elections last year and with effect from January 1, enables 10,000 first-time buyers to purchase real estate with only a 5 percent deposit each year, with the government guaranteeing the loan so buyers won’t have expensive mortgages the lender will need insurance.

The proposal was heavily criticized after it was first announced. Many argued that it was not far enough to give house seekers a step up.

CoreLogic’s housing research director, Eliza Owen, noted that another critical mistake was the “weirdly high” income limit for deciding who has access to the system.

In a recent CoreLogic blog, Ms. Owen said the program offers higher-income workers the same benefits as lower-income workers.

To be eligible, individuals require less than $ 125,000 a year in pre-tax income, while couples must earn less than $ 200,000.

Ms. Owen said this threshold is high considering that people with $ 125,000 a year were in the top 20 percent of earners. The median income for an Australian worker before tax is $ 78,000.

“The program is currently limited to 10,000 guarantees per year, which are based on the principle of first delivery,” said Owen.

“(It) can actually give those who earn at the high end of the threshold a greater advantage. This is because they can save a 5 percent deposit faster. “

A homebuyer with an income that exceeds the system’s eligibility criteria could save a 5 percent deposit as the country’s least earning person in less than half the time, Owen added.

Provided that both save the same part of their income each month and require the same contribution.

The result was that the system took the risk of “assigning home ownership to those who may have reached it over time,” said Owen.

Douglas Driscoll, CEO of Starr Partners, said one of the problems with politics was that it was a “desperate roll of dice” just before a general election.

He records that the 10,000 entry number was “like Willy Wonka’s golden ticket”.

“It doesn’t seem like they thought about it,” said Driscoll. “Why only 10,000?”

The financial numbers showed that 10,857 new home buyers made purchases in October alone.

Ms. Owen said buying with only 5 percent deposit would also mean that those who access the system would have higher monthly mortgage repayments than those who use 20 percent deposits.

Tim McKibbin, head of the Real Estate Institute in New South Wales, said the program does not address housing supply issues, which are still one of the main reasons for the rise in property prices.

