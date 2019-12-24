advertisement

Volunteer firefighters who fought devastating flames across Australia have paid more vacation pay.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has today pledged to support civil servants and volunteers with at least 20 working days of paid vacation for those who help fight fires.

“We are helping bring more boots to the ground and provide relief to people who have been there for weeks,” Morrison told the media in Mt. Barker, South Australia.

“With bushfire seasons starting earlier, one of the things I’ve heard on the spot is that some people delve into their other vacation needs to stay outside and fight the flames.

“Today’s announcement is about ensuring that our volunteer firefighters can continue to focus on the task at hand.”

media_cameraFires have devastated Australia in the past few months. Picture: Jeremy Piper

Mr. Morrison also said nearly $ 23 million in recovery payments went to affected families and businesses, while water bombs and helicopters received an additional $ 11 million.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that these firefighters have the resources and support they need,” he said.

“We urge other large employers to follow our example and we commend those who have already made more generous voluntary vacation arrangements.

“We know that this doesn’t directly address the situation for the self-employed and small businesses, but it does mean that those who work for larger organizations can step in and take some of the burden off the volunteers who work for themselves or small businesses . “

media_cameraPrime Minister Scott Morrison meets with NSW RFS volunteers in the Blue Mountains. Picture: Wolter Peeters

When the Prime Minister spoke to reporters this afternoon, she rejected proposals that the government should offer volunteers a direct cash refund.

“I have to reiterate that these fire departments are run by state governments,” said Morrison. “They are not run by the federal government. What they need is that the focus is on the topic. And I have to go back to the operational agencies that are fighting the fires.”

