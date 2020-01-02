advertisement

ScoMo: Fires have tested us, but we will prevail

Prime Minister visits families of burnt victims after cutting vacation times

Scott Morrison has announced a major reform of the hazard reduction, land clearance and house building regulations following the devastating fires that have hit Australia since September.

In his speech to the media in Sydney today, the prime minister specifically linked climate change and the need for reform.

media_cameraPrime Minister Scott Morrison speaks about bushfire reform. Picture: AAP

advertisement

Mr. Morrison said there was “a need to address national park hazard mitigation issues, land clearance laws, development laws, and land planning laws, and where they can be built along the coast in countries like Australia”.

“Given the climatic impact we are seeing, there are many constraints on these impacts that need to be reviewed based on the more general climate effect that we are seeing in this country,” said Morrison.

The prime minister said there are “many factors” to the fire season that are no more significant than the drought that “has created a tinderbox across the country” and that “these fires continue for a long time, especially when it is not raining.” that usually followed. “

The topic of “fuel loads” is also “very clear,” said Morrison.

“It was a constant source of feedback from local people.

“Problems in national parks and problems with risk reduction and how this has worked over a certain period of time definitely needs to be investigated.”

Originally published as PM Signals Zoning, Revamp Backburning

,

advertisement