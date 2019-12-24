advertisement

A mural of Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Hawaiian costume with flames rising around him can be seen on a wall in Sydney.

Artist Scott Marsh posted a photo of the Chippendale artwork on Instagram on Tuesday, on which Morrison said “Merry Crisis !!” Mr Morrison is depicted in the mural in an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt, orange lei, and Santa hat while holding a cocktail.

Red and black flames rise in the background.

A picture taken on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 shows a photo of a mural that the artist Scott Marsh of the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the social media platform Instagram in Hawaiian costume with flames rising all around him Sydney posted. Picture: AAP / Scott Marsh

It follows the Prime Minister’s decision last weekend to cut family vacation overseas in the U.S. to respond to the bushfire crisis. “Traveling to Hawaii when the country is literally on fire is probably not a really big step in terms of leadership. I think the public mood is pretty consistent, ”Marsh told AAP on Tuesday.

“I painted it last night, took about three hours, woke up at 5:00 am this morning, and finished it this afternoon – just in time for Santa.” Mr. Morrison landed in Sydney on Saturday evening and returned to work on Sunday and gave to that he may have mistakenly visited Hawaii at that time. Mr. Morrison said to the Australians that he was upset when he was gone during the last bushfire emergency: “I apologize for this.”

To date, at least 873 homes have been destroyed in NSW, nearly 100 in South Australia and more than a dozen in Queensland. Mr. Marsh said that the t-shirts and prints of the mural will be available for purchase in the coming days and the proceeds will go to the rural fire department.

