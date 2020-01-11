advertisement

Flyers continue to search for the right mix

VOORHEES – After Mikhail Vorobyev returned to the Phantoms, Flyers coach Alain Vigneault decided to focus on Scott Laughton for Saturday night’s game against Tampa Bay.

Laughton, who has been the focus of most of his career, appeared to be comfortable on the left wing this season and was productive in this position.

But with Claude Giroux on one wing and Nolan Patrick indefinitely, the Flyers continue to turn players like Laughton and Michael Raffl in and out of the pivot.

“I think (General Manager Chuck Fletcher) was obviously disappointed with Misha’s progress,” said Vigneault about Vorobyev. “Especially in his last game (when) he didn’t play, he didn’t play well.

“That seems to be our best option to help us along this line. For tonight we will do that and then reevaluate it. We had a lot of moving parts this year. I think parts will move to the end. “

The Flyers recovered Wednesday night from a disappointing 1-4 win against Washington and Vigneault hoping the Flyers would fly in the right direction.

“I mostly thought we did a good job,” said Vigneault. “We tried to take up space and time; handle the puck properly.

“I thought we did a good job in defense and I thought we looked good.”

Home Sweet Home

The Flyers set a 14-2-4 home record in Tampa, and Vigneault said goalkeepers have a lot to do with it.

“I like the pace we have at home,” said Vigneault. “And I have no doubt that a big part of our home success was Carter Hart’s game (12-1: 2, 1.52 goals over average, 0.45 percent savings at WFC before Saturday’s game).

“He played very well in most of the games he played. He has total control over his game. He is a young goalkeeper with so much potential. Every time we put him in a game, he improves “He is 21 years old. It’s a difficult position to play at such a young age.”

Hart should compete against the lightning.

“He found his groove at home,” said Vigneault.

The street numbers are not quite as pretty: 2-9-1, 4.01 goals against.

“I think he’ll find ways to win everywhere,” said Vigneault. “I’m sure he did it when he was young. I think it’s just a matter of time, of experience.”

Vigneault worked with veterans such as Roberto Luongo in Vancouver and Henrik Lundqvist in New York. Hart offers a fairly unique opportunity.

“This is the first to grow up before my eyes,” said Vigneault. “I really enjoy it. Not only do I like the good times. I also think it’s good that (in his) struggles a professional athlete has to assert himself to become the best he can be … that’s not easy.

“If it’s easy, everyone would do it. It’s a struggle, it’s a grind. There’s a lot of work behind it. And there’s no doubt that Carter does all the work.”

Giroux on Couturier

The Flyers have had their ups and downs this season, but one thing that has remained fairly constant is the pairing of Giroux and Sean Couturier.

Giroux’s star power sometimes overshadows Couturier’s work, but his skills are not lost on the former.

“When you think of an elite player, what would your team look like if they weren’t on the lineup?” Said Giroux. “You know that he plays in so many situations. It is enormous for us, offensive, defensive.

“In the past three years, his game has really been an elite. He brings it up every night. He is a leader, not only on the ice, but also on the ice. If the games get tighter and more physical, his game will only get better. “

