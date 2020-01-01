advertisement

The versatile Flyers striker sustained a groin injury

LOS ANGELES – Good two-play players are always an important part of the winning teams, so the Flyers were happy to get two of their best back into action.

On Sunday evening, Michael Raffl returned to the lineup after 10 games with a broken little finger.

Scott Laughton took on the Kings on Tuesday evening after recovering from an excruciating groin injury.

It was a welcome addition to Alain Vigneault’s lineup.

Vigneault relocated Raffl and Tyler Pitlick from the center to the left wing of the Laughton line.

“I wanted to get Scott back in the middle,” said Vigneault before the game at Staples Center. “He’ll kill punishments (and) he’s a smart hockey player. Play a 200-foot game and bring a lot of energy.

“Obviously we are very happy that he is back in the lineup.”

Laughton had to recover from his own broken finger earlier this year, so understandably he was excited to see some ice age.

“It was probably the most serious injury I’ve ever had. I played well (before),” said Laughton. “It was difficult for me (the two injuries) to miss so many games. I have not gone through so many in my career. “

The Flyers played their 40th game on Tuesday evening and Laughton only played in his 20th.

“Just strange injuries,” he said. “Not really contact violations. He took a puck from his finger and then pulled up the groin area while only running up the ice.

“It was a strange year for me, but the team did really well. Hopefully I can give some energy.”

Participating in the Kings game, Laughton had four goals and a total of nine points with a balanced plus-minus rating this season.

Vigneault also created a new line (which he called “the children”), in which Mikhail Vorobyev focused on Joel Farabee and Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

Veteran Andy Andreoff was scratched.

Kudos to Konecny

Vigneault had the opportunity to talk about the game by Travis Konecny, who was named his first NHL all-star game on Monday.

Konecny ​​will represent Flyers for the Metropolitan Division team when it plays in St. Louis on January 25th.

“He has been one of our best players and most consistent competitors since the beginning of the year,” said Vigneault. “Good for the young man and hopefully it will continue for him.”

Second start in a row for Elliott

Vigneault said his decision to start Brian Elliott in the goal against the Kings was largely based on his performance in Sunday night’s 2-1 win over the Ducks.

“In between we had a day off,” said Vigneault. “I liked his game. I liked the way he fought after giving up that first goal (35 seconds after the start of the first half). “

Voracek milestone

Jake Voracek’s two assists in Anaheim give him 465 for his career and put him in sixth place on the list of flyers of all time. He needs 16 more assists to overtake Mark Recchi in fifth. At this point, he will only leave Bobby Clarke, Claude Giroux, Brian Propp and Bill Barber behind.

