Marvel Studios attributed Scott Derrickson’s farewell on Thursday to the “creative differences.”

Scott Derrickson has resigned as director of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as first reported by Variety. In a statement released to the media, the studio said, “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have friendly separated from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. We are grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.” Marvel Studios told TheWrap: “Derrickson remains executive producer.” IndieWire has asked Marvel’s parent company Walt Disney Studios for a comment.

Derrickson sent the message on Thursday via Twitter with the words: “Marvel and I agreed to go separate ways because of creative differences at Doctor Strange: In the multiverse of madness. I am thankful for our cooperation and will remain as an EP. “See the tweet below.

Derrickson directed the original film “Doctor Strange” in 2016, which is based on the famous Marvel Comics series and plays the main role in the title role Benedict Cumberbatch as magician. The film brought in nearly $ 680 million worldwide.

Today’s departure is not Derrickson’s first attempt to leave a larger property. In 2018, he resigned from the filming of the television series “Snowpiercer” by Bong Joon Ho, also because of creative differences. Derrickson was the co-director of the TNT series pilot that aired in spring 2020 with James Hawes. At the time, Derrickson said that he believed that the pilot “could be my best job”, but ultimately did not want to be photographed again. “The new showrunner has a radically different vision for the show. I give up my option to direct the extreme reshoots, ”he tweeted in June 2018. Derrickson also retains an Executive Producer Credit for“ Snowpiercer ”.

The production of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is slated to begin in May 2020 and the film is scheduled to be released on May 7, 2021. Scott Derrickson previously released the 2008 science fiction hit “The Day the Earth Stood” anyway, “followed by the smaller low-budget horror sleeper” Sinister “in 2012. He also directed” Deliver Us From Evil “, one another horror strike released in 2014.

