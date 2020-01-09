advertisement

Scott Derrickson has quit for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is slated for release in 2021.

In a statement directed to Variety, Marvel Studios cited “creative differences” as the reason why Derrickson left the project.

The statement said: “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have friendly separated from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness because of creative differences.”

It continues: “We are grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Derrickson made his own statement on Twitter: “Marvel and I agreed to go separate ways because of creative differences in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness. I am grateful for our cooperation and will continue to work as an EP. “

Marvel and I agreed to go separate ways at Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our cooperation and will remain as an EP.

While the news is shocking, Derrickson may have given a hint back in December when he wrote on Twitter: “Studio release dates are the enemy of art.”

Studio release dates are the enemy of art.

A day later, he quoted David Lean: “You can make a bad film from a good script, but you can’t make a good film from a bad script.”

"You can make a bad film with a good script, but you can't make a good film with a bad script." – David Lean

According to Variety, Doctor Strange is due to go into production at the Multiverse of Madness in May, and there are no delays to be expected. Given the latest news, the studio is now looking for a director, of course. Derrickson said he will continue to act as executive producer.

Doctor Strange: In the multiverse of madness was originally planned as Marvel’s horror entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Benedict Cumberbatch is expected to repeat his role as Stephen Strange and to join Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch / Wanda Maximoff.

The film should build on the upcoming WandaVision show in Disney Plus and fully include a multiverse in the MCU.

Creative differences

The citing of creative differences takes place constantly between studios and directors. Collin Trevorrow recently split with Disney and Lucasfilm for Star Wars Episode IX. In fact, due to creative differences, Lucasfilm broke up with a number of directors.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller also called their approach to the solo film, which collided with Lawrence Kasdan’s, and this led to their departure from the director’s chair.

Doctor Stranges villains

Just before Marvel Studios and Derrickson announced that they were going to split due to creative differences, a new rumor surfaced that Marvel Studios was looking for two bad guys, a female 30-40 and a female 30-40 African American.

It has been speculated on film that these villains could be Nightmare and either Lilith or Morgan Le Fay.

The strange doctoral author C. Robert Cargill previously revealed that Nightmare would be the main villain in a sequel to Doctor Strange.

After Cargill’s confirmation, rumors started in September that there might be a gender-converted version of the Nightmare villain with Eva Green for the upcoming film.

What caused the gap between what Derrickson saw for the film and what the studio wanted is unclear. It was an easy task to link a streaming series to the film. Fortunately, the film’s production hasn’t started yet. All of this happened at the back end of development. But they will soon have to fill the director’s chair.

We’ll keep an eye on that in the meantime.

