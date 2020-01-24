advertisement

Scott Banks’ departure from Dundee United to Crystal Palace is an example of what young Tannadice players can achieve, according to assistant head coach Gordon Forrest.

The midfielder had his big shot at the English Premiership this week and there is no bitterness in Camp United with a potential star leaving before settling in the first team.

“It’s fantastic for the child and we wish him all the best,” said Forrest.

“He chose the decision for his career and now it’s up to him to learn his trade at the Crystal Palace. It will be interesting to see how he evolves.

“It shows that you are always being watched. It is important that young players know this, regardless of their age.

“I could see right away when I joined the club that he had abilities.

“There are many good aspects to his game, but he still has a lot to learn.

“As coaches, we stayed away from what was going on, but it happened at that window and everything was sorted out.”

Another player who has left the club is Sam Stanton.

The former Hibs midfielder is second in the US with Phoenix Rising.

“For Sam, this is a fantastic opportunity,” said Forrest.

“He made a great contribution for us. He recently went over 100 games here and was very popular in the locker room.

“I went there, so I know what kind of adventure he has before him.”

Forrest was very impressed with the new signing of Dillon Powers after traveling in the opposite direction to Stanton.

“He is a different type of player than Sam, even if they play in a similar position,” he said.

“He is a good addition to the team and has already made significant contributions in the two games he has played.

“We are still trying to develop his match physical form, which will come.

“You only need to look at his background to see that he is a top player. He has played over 150 games in MLS.

“He imagined a new challenge and it’s fantastic for us.”

Tomorrow’s game against Morton is sandwiched between clashes with Hibs but concentration won’t be a problem, according to Forrest.

“We had a challenge in the cup, but it is really important that we continue to win in the league,” he said.

“We want to keep our home record.

“No one thinks of Hibs.

“It’s a match-by-match mentality that players have bought – no matter how many points we have ahead.

“The league is the most important thing for us.”

Meanwhile, Osman Sow may soon have his first team chance.

“It was great to find Osman,” said Forrest. “He has now had a series of good workouts.

“It is a headache for the manager but a good headache. It gives us a different option.

“We know how good it is. We see it day after day. It is in good shape and available for selection. “

