Scott and Mina O’Neill started the last decade with a modest first home purchase and ended it with a $ 20 million real estate portfolio.

The Sydney couple had enough residual income about six years ago to quit their day jobs and have since spent at least three months a year abroad.

They now own 32 properties in five different Australian states – and one in Greece – including eight on the commercial side. In doing so, they have increased their success and built up the enormous portfolio that they are expanding while helping others.

Mr. and Mrs. O’Neill, 32 and 31 years old, started rethink investing in 2014. They have helped clients achieve their goals using the strategy and rules they used to build their own wealth.

Her method focuses on “good cash flow and good capital growth”, which Mr. O’Neill describes as the “key to success” at the center of her long-term investment framework.

“The first thing we bought was a house with a separate apartment in Sutherland, Sydney. In 2010 we paid $ 480,000 for it. The rent for the property was around $ 680 a week, which basically meant it was positive, ”said O’Neill Herald Sun.,

“Back then we had the choice to buy a house or a unit. If we had bought a unit, it would have been negative for a shift title with less rent, since it had no double income like the house with two separate leases.

“The house we bought is now valued at $ 1.1 million, and the units we looked at were nowhere near as strong. This one property has made such a big difference for us because it has both capital growth and a large cash flow.

“I had about $ 60,000 for the first real estate deposit, which it took me over five years to save. This first purchase summed up the idea that if we could buy positive-looking real estate, every time we bought one, we would create residual income for life.

“In this case, we earned over $ 10,000 in net income a year at all costs – with the rent minus maintenance and fees, we still had $ 10,000 in our pockets – and so the idea came up: If we could try 10 to buy, we would have an income of $ 100,000. ”

Focusing on the pillars of cash flow and capital growth – which can be split between two properties – the O’Neills diversified their portfolio outside of their hometown after buying in Maroubra in 2012, including block purchases before moving on to the commercial side for new ones Companies turned to strong cash flow opportunities when they were difficult to find in the residential area.

“Our third purchase was a block in Port Macquarie in 2014. So it was pretty slow in the beginning, but when 2014 happened we had a lot of equity in our two houses in Sydney so we could buy the next one immediately,” said Mr. O’Neill.

“We bought another block on the Gold Coast. Every time we bought, our residual income grew and equity was created from our other properties.

“We bought a distressed house in Brisbane worth $ 40,000, the sellers had bought it elsewhere and almost had to sell this week, move some real estate up front and we have a double income fish and chip shop bought with a business tenant over 20 and a convenience store, a really big one that has been around for a long time – they made us feel like we were safe doing business for the first time and so we started to deal with commercial real estate.

“We invested in syndicates and houses where you can share value creation opportunities that are as simple as capital growth in the market or as complex as creating a shift tile for a number of units with the main goal of maintaining or improving cash flow. “

Their properties are located in Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, New South Wales, ACT – and Greece (“This is a vacation home that we are likely to use for AirBnb’s cash flow”). With their portfolio, they earn $ 900,000 a year with 53 percent debt.

Ms. O’Neill said the couple had been tenants for 10 years, which helped them borrow more.

“In 2018, we bought a house to live in Sydney – this was our 29th property and the first one we bought, which wasn’t an investment,” she said.

Mr. O’Neill said that since the founding of their investment company, they have helped more than 1,700 customers buy profitable residential and commercial properties.

“These are the types of real estate that we like to buy. Another important point for us is to buy in areas with tight rental markets and often have the potential to add value through small things like rent increases, renovations or simply buying in a growing market. That helped us buy a lot of real estate. ” he said.

From the cash flow perspective, the main focus is on commercial real estate. They offer higher returns than you can find on the residential property market, but according to O’Neill, new investors with residential property are likely to feel more comfortable.

They target detached houses with a minimum gross return of 5 percent in invigorating suburbs of capital cities: Incomes could rise, infrastructure could be improved, a new hospital, university or railway line could be built, or a wave effect from stronger neighboring suburbs.

“We don’t just want to buy high quality real estate where you get a 3 percent gross return. Why? You can’t get the loan going,” said O’Neill.

“Part of it (getting credit) is making sure that the income is as high as possible. Higher rents are a major factor in making this happen, ”he said. The addition of rental and commercial investments also increased credit capacity – as did well-paid engineering and marketing jobs.

In reality it is more difficult today than at the beginning, but they still had attainable advice for prospective investors: “We advise our customers to consider a price between $ 400,000 and $ 500,000 at which the rent is still good and that is characterized by a favorable added value rental perspective. “

“The ordinary person who buys their first property tends to move toward a $ 400,000-500,000 home in a capital city – we don’t look at units,” said O’Neill.

“Invest in how we did it ourselves: what we were looking for and how we started.”

TOP TIPS FROM SCOTT AND MINA O’NEILL FOR THE SUCCESS OF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS

-Consider whether you want to invest outside of your back yard, e.g. B. interstate

– Don’t be afraid to consider alternative investment opportunities, e.g.

-Only buy based on numbers, not emotions

– Investments for both cash flow and capital growth can be spread across multiple properties

– Master and set goals to achieve them. You will always find a way

-Be a really good saver before investing

