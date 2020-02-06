advertisement

ScotRail is providing additional seating for rugby fans traveling to and from Scotland’s Six Nations game with England at BT Murrayfield Stadium this weekend.

Additional cars will be added to services to Edinburgh on the Arbroath and Dundee and Perth lines, as well as the Fife Circle, North Berwick and the Borders, Dunblane and Helensburgh (via Bathgate) and Glasgow Queen Street on Saturday.

Passengers are advised to purchase tickets in advance, whether or not they are going to the match, as all trips to and from the capital will be busier than usual.

Fans should also allow extra time to get to the match, which will start at 4:45 p.m. Queuing systems will be in place at Haymarket after the final whistle.

Additional staff will also be on duty and, as with most major events, alcohol bans will be in place.

Phil Campbell, responsible for customer operations at ScotRail, said it was one of the biggest opportunities on the sporting calendar.

“Although we cannot lengthen each train, we will use all the trains we have during the day,” he said.

“If you are going to Murrayfield, please allow extra time for the trip and buy your ticket in advance, not the day.

“The last trains of the day will be very busy, so please aim for service earlier to avoid disappointment.”

