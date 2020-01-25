advertisement

Scotland’s largest Chinese New Year festival will be held in Perth next weekend, when a crowd of thousands of people will inaugurate the Year of the Rat in Fair City.

Over 11,000 people flocked to the two-day festival from across the country last year, with celebrations being the busiest event at the Riverside Lights Festival in Perth.

Chinese New Year begins on Saturday, but organizers are hosting the Perth event on the weekend of February 1 so that it does not coincide with the Burns Night celebrations – a crossover that occurs once every 76 years.

The festivities will begin with the blessing of the Chinese dragon by the new Chinese consul general, Ma Qiang and the provost Dennis Melloy.

A parade will then take place from 2 High Street around 4:30 p.m., facing the 10-man dragon, before a host of activities take place for two days at the Norie Miller Walk on the banks of the Tay River.

Andy Chan, president of the Perthshire Chinese Community Association, believes that other Chinese New Year festivals are turning to Perth because of its success.

He said: “It is great to work with the Perth and Kinross Council which supports our event.

“Over the years, we have seen the diverse communities of Perth and across Scotland come to celebrate the event. The numbers tell the story.

The Chinese New Year celebrations in Perth with the dragon dance and the light parade.

“We have excellent relationships with the Perth and Kinross Council and PKAVS, as well as with the Federation of Chinese Associations in Scotland, whose support, advice and help are invaluable.

“The festival does not only belong to China and Hong Kong, it is celebrated worldwide and is one of the biggest (festivals) we have in Perth.”

The occasion will also mark the first visit to Perth by Ma Qiang and the Deputy Chinese Consul General.

The Chinese New Year marks the end of the year of the pig and the start of the year of the rat.

The rat is the first of all animals in the Chinese zodiac and according to myth, the jade emperor said that the order would be decided when the animals arrived at his party.

The rat cheated on the ox by giving it a ride and just as they got to the finish line, the rat jumped and landed in front of the ox to become the first.

