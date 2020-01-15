advertisement

The days of standing up against Edward’s army are over. But Boris Johnson’s rule breaks the British social union – Scotland can and must rise now.

In December last year, Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon wrote to newly appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, formally requesting a decision under Section 30 of the 1998 Scotland Act – also known as the delegation of powers from Westminster to Holyrood to ensure that a second referendum (hereby IndyRef2) is completely legal and valid.

Yesterday, January 13th, anything but shock and awe left Downing Street: As expected, Johnson rejected Sturgeon’s request in a letter of response, referring, among other things, to the promise to the “Scottish people” to maintain the 2014 result. In his stubbornness as a figurehead, however, he forgets one word: mandate.

Stör had also sent another document entitled “Scotland’s Right to Vote” to the Prime Minister, stating the “constitutional and democratic argument for Scotland” that Scotland wanted to leave the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, the arguments it contained were unsuccessful – according to Sturgeon, a “predictable – but also unsustainable and self-defeating” result from Johnson.

Sturgeon’s answer was clear and concise:

The Tories – and their allies in the leadership of the Labor Party and the Lib Dems – lack any positive argument for the Union. So you can only try to block democracy.

It shows utter contempt for the voices, views and interests of the people of Scotland and is a doomed strategy.

Today’s answer is not surprising – we have already expected it – but it will not last. It is politically unsustainable for a Westminster government to stand in the way of the right of the Scottish people to decide about their own future and to block the clear democratic mandate for a referendum on independence.

While the Tories are still laughing and enjoying their earth-shattering majority after the 2019 parliamentary elections, and Brexitans are smugly waiting to leave the EU at the end of the month, despair has since devastated England and England’s emotional state of Wales ‘minority’.

However, something is brewing in the north. With an impressive number of seats in what is perhaps the most indicative vote in the nation, the SNP has more fuel than ever before: no wonder Scotland’s independence is coming, it’s just a matter of time (despite Boris’s complete refusal).

At the end of last year, Labor suffered the worst loss since the days of World War II, and with 365 seats, it was the largest conservative win since Maggie Thatcher’s days. However, an election card tells a different story for Tory rule: it cannot penetrate Scotland’s nationalist stance.

The SNP fell from 59 possible seats to 48, the Tories to six, Lib Dems to four and Labor to a poor one. According to the SNP manifesto, this clearly shows a certain appetite to break up the union in the north.

However people think about the European Union and however they voted on Brexit, it is obvious that Westminster is broken. Three years of political chaos have made this visible to everyone. There is no end in sight. A vote for the SNP in this election provides an escape route for Scotland. It is a vote for Scotland’s right to choose our own future in a new independence referendum.

The Scottish Conservatives have followed an anti-IndyRef2 path from the start, with the number one guarantee in their manifesto: “We will stop Nicola Sturgeon’s plan for a second independence referendum next year.”

A clear decision was made that day whether voters would hear or read their party ideas or soak up tidbits here and there. Johnson could insist that his rejection confirm the democratic decision of the Scottish people – unfortunately he ultimately inhibits free will in action.

Another worrying aspect that emerged from Johnson’s letter was: “Another referendum on independence would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has experienced in the past decade, leaving Scottish schools, hospitals and jobs behind due to a campaign to separate Britain , ‘

First, some facts: The SNP abolished the graduate foundation and thus introduced free university education. the second highest level of top universities per person in the world; additional 1,239 teachers in classrooms; 847 schools have been upgraded since 2007; and £ 5 billion has been invested in healthcare infrastructure since it came to power. With regard to jobs, investments in the economy have a big barrier: Brexit.

Staunch is the claim that Scotland has experienced political stagnation when Westminster has been plagued by it since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. That’s the whole damn reason why Johnson steered his winning campaign in just three words: “Get the Brexit done!”

The B-word is cursed. For many, it is linked to fear of the unknown and speculation about the collapse of businesses and goods across the UK. However, there are reasonable arguments on both sides of the coin – this is not an ode or polemic for the EU. The polarity of the election cultures between England and Scotland is obvious.

In 2016, the UK voted to leave the EU with 52% to 48%, with the majority of the holiday votes coming from England and Wales – and not a single holiday majority across Scotland. Scotland has opted to remain in the EU. However, Scotland’s position in the union has prevented it from being a major player in the Westminster discussions – we really were just a side voice.

Ergo, how can you argue that there is no mandate for independence? Britain’s status as an equal partnership has deteriorated further in the wake of the Brexit-Rigmarole. Yes, the first vote was called a one-time event. However, it was also found that the election campaign violated the electoral law – things are changing and steps must be taken to address such changes.

If stagnation is defined as a state in which it does not flow or move, this does not apply to the energy of Scottish politics, especially among people. The result of the 2014 referendum (in which I myself voted no) was probably the necessary independence of the image processing devices: this time the yes campaign can address their mistakes and use the reluctance of people to indulge in another “project fear”.

Since 2014, Yes marches have regularly flooded Scotland’s coasts, cities and towns (more than 200,000 took part in a peaceful demonstration of optimism in Edinburgh last October). In contrast to the catastrophic situation in Catalonia, the independence movement is accepted by mutual agreement – but how will Sturgeon get this referendum?

Bringing a case to court is a risky path: the UK government is under no legal obligation to take a decision under section 30 upon request, and since tensions between two nations have never been so fragile, there has never been a need to take legal action ( however going down) this route would break the ground in Westminster’s ceiling for decentralization legislation).

A popular option, which is often mentioned in political talks and opinion columns, is a kind of “advisory vote”. In essence, a referendum under the table, with which Sturgeon’s existing mandate is to be strengthened if this should be successful. It is a fascinating, albeit problematic, instrument: councils could refuse to hold such a vote, and unionists could boycott it, negating (even further) its value.

In the document sent to the Prime Minister, Sturgeon made it clear that she supports Yes-style civil lawsuits that go up and down across the country – that is the key.

While a blockade to the constitution is likely to be ping-pong in the near future, the Holyrood elections in 2021 are a steadfast indicator of Scotland’s population aspirations, especially when the SNP reaches an overwhelming majority. Sensible, attentive campaigns need to be made a priority (especially since surveys don’t glow exactly and yes numbers regularly fall below this critical 50%).

With Johnson’s rejection after the election, the battle for IndyRef2 really started – and the constitution is already on the brink of a crisis.

“Oh Flower of Scotland, when will we see you again?”

