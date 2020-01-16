advertisement

In Scotland, children under the age of 12 are prohibited from playing the ball in training. This is being examined by the Scottish Football Association after a study found that former professionals were at higher risk of dementia.

Scotland would be the first European association to ban youth workers if the proposals are accepted. A similar ban has existed in the United States since 2015.

It follows last year’s publication of the FIELD study (Football’s Influence on Lifelong Health and Dementia Risk), which was carried out by Glasgow University and supported by the Scottish FA.

“Since the publication of the FIELD study, the Scottish Football Association has worked closely with the study’s authors … and wider football players to examine practical steps that national sport can take in this country to minimize the risk of head trauma . ” A Scottish FA statement said Thursday.

“Under the patronage of the Scottish Federation’s Professional and Non-Professional Game Boards and the Main Committee, productive discussions took place on proactive, preventive measures with a particular focus on younger age groups.

“We intend to finalize these proposals with relevant stakeholders at an early stage. Further details will be released afterwards.”

The FIELD study evaluated the medical data of 7,676 men who played professional football in Scotland between 1900 and 1976. Dementia was a death factor for 11% of former footballers who died, compared to around 3%. for the socio-demographically coordinated sample.

The health effects of the header game came to the fore when former West Bromwich Albion striker Jeff Astle became the first British professional footballer, who was confirmed in 2002 to have died of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) head injury, often as a result multiple concussions.

Astle’s family founded a foundation in 2015 to raise awareness of brain injuries in all sports.

Dr. John MacLean, the Scottish men’s national team doctor and part of the research team, said that while there is no reliable evidence to connect a ball to degenerative brain disease, a precautionary ban makes sense.

“We cannot wait for the evidence to go in one direction or another,” he said. “We have to take some sensible, pragmatic steps right now, and the main thing is to reduce that overall burden, the total times that young players hit the ball – and headings in training are far more common than in games. “

The University of East Anglia has just started a new study and plans to conduct cognitive tests on former gamers for life. Michael Gray, who heads UEA research, advocates a heading ban.

“It’s not that everyone who heads a ball gets dementia,” he said. “Very young children shouldn’t be leading the ball at all.”

