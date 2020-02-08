advertisement

England took advantage of their only chance to score a test in the storm at BT Murrayfield while Scotland did not take any of theirs again, and that was the difference between the teams in a Cup clash Calcutta affected by weather conditions.

Replacement propeller Ellis Genge was driven at close range, ten minutes remaining to break a 3-3 deadlock after the two sides exchanged blows and errors in the strong swirling winds and pouring rain all after -midday.

Scottish captain Stuart Hogg was again at the center of the action at the crucial moment, as he struggled to face a kick from George Ford under his own poles and had to concede a scrum of five, including England capitalized with its key score.

But again, it was a series of missed opportunities for a Scottish team that failed to score a try in the first two games of this 2020 Guinness Six Nations.

They’ve shown little idea of ​​how to break the English defense stacked on their own line as they did against Ireland last week in Dublin, and the clamor to bring the wandering deadlock Finn Russell will surely become relentless before the next match against Italy in Rome in a fortnight.

Scotland roared into action with Sam Johnson huddling the kickoff defender, but the pattern was quickly established when Maro Itoje hit a ruck and pushed the ball away, and the Scots were penalized for having let go of their feet when trying to retrieve the ball.

England’s game plan was quickly evident – kicking almost every clean possession they got. Ford’s direction was not the best in the swirling wind, but Scotland had a terrible time getting their own alignment ball, offering four to the English in the first half.

Owen Farrell missed his first penalty opportunity but kicked the second for ten minutes, and that should have been the only halftime score, with the weather playing a major role in choking the two teams.

Scotland secured the field position for two mauls inside England 22. After the first was shot, they chose to take the penalty kick in the corner and try again, but this times Tom Curry came in to wedge the reader and win the turnover.

Perhaps the best chance at half-time returned to England when Adam Hastings was dispossessed and Johnny May moved away on the left, but Ali Price returned to tackle and Farrell’s decision to hitting with an overlap outside of it allowed Hogg to recover.

The Scottish backseat was penalized for holding on, but Farrell missed the easy kick and England failed again when he couldn’t drive a lineup and Ford’s goal was skewed.

Scotland had a late chance when Hastings knocked down the anti-rush defense, but Jones simply couldn’t keep in touch.

Scotland needed a score for something to happen, and they almost got one from the least likely source when Rory Sutherland picked up when George Ford dropped a high ball and charged into 22.

Huw Jones almost started in a spread as the Scots tried to keep their advantage but the defense of England regrouped and once again the home team seemed to be running out of ideas on how to break it, settling for a Hastings penalty when an English defender did not withdraw. .

England missed a three-man overlap directly after the restart after a hit, and Scotland fled without damage, but the next 15 minutes was the highlight.

The home team enjoyed control of the territory and possession in and around the 22 as England’s kick game became slapstick in the swirling wind, but again, they showed no threat of breaking through. fixed defense when established in the scoring area.

He was almost certain to come back to haunt them, and when England finally broke free, Farrell missed another easy penalty.

However, England made the deciding match when Ford’s grubber kick seemed aimless, but dribbled slowly to the line between posts, Hogg unsure whether to wait or take possession .

He just had downward pressure with his body before Farrell hit the touchdown and this was confirmed by the TMO, but the Scottish captain was tried for postponing his own line.

It meant a scrum of five and in the kind of territory where Scotland had struggled to make an impact, they were ruthless. The Scottish melee was maintained, but England quickly removed it and then led Ellis Genge over the line after a few phases, Farrell converting.

The English captain secured his team with a penalty as the Scots attempted to regain possession by illegal means, and there was only time for Hastings’ second penalty to recover a lost bonus point.

Att: 66,000

Scotland: S Hogg (capt); S Maitland, H Jones, S Johnson, B Kinghorn; At Hastings, A Price; R Sutherland, F Brown, Z Fagerson; S Cummings, J Gray; J Ritchie, H Watson, M Bradbury.

Replacements: S McInally for Brown 52, A Dell for Sutherland 60, S Berghan for Fagerson 60, B Toolis for Cummings 56, N Haining for Bradbury 75, Harris for Jones 56.

England: G Furbank; J May, J Joseph, O Farrell (capt), E Daly; G Ford, W Heinz; M Vunipola, J George, K Sinckler; M Itoje, G Kruis; L Ludham, S Underhill, T Curry.

Replacements: T Dun, E Genge for Vunipola 56, W Stuart for Sinckler 78, J Launchbury for Kruis 72, C Lawes for Ludham 52, B Earl for Underhill 66, B Youngs for Heinz 59.

Ref: P Gauzere (FFR)

