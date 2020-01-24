advertisement

One of the proven, fastest ways that frequent travelers can grab a large pile of bonus miles – instead of the more expensive part of, you know, actually pay and make journeys so that you can earn miles on the backend – is to act quickly when you see a bonus offer for registering with a credit card that appeals to you. They are often temporary offers, such as this new one that United Airlines has just launched for one of its co-branded cards (United℠ Explorer Card): a temptation of 60,000 bonus miles in exchange for using the card to earn at least $ 3,000 within the first three months after opening your account.

The United Explorer Card has received several improvements in recent years, and this current temporary offer is one of the many great benefits that the card uses to offset its $ 95 annual fee. This, despite the fact that the aviation industry is less known for giveaways than for what some consider exorbitant ticket prices and an endless set of fees, right? In any case, the Explorer card currently offers benefits such as:

Up to $ 100 Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® Fee Credit

25% back on purchases made on board United

Although there is an annual fee of $ 95, as we have noted, it is waived during the first year

When you use the card to buy airline tickets, you can check your first bag for free (saving up to $ 120 per return)

You earn two miles for every $ 1 you spend in restaurants and hotel stays

Enjoy priority boarding privileges and visit the United Club℠ with two one-off passes per year for your birthday

And earn two miles for every $ 1 spent on purchases at United and 1 mile per $ 1 spent on all other purchases

As for the sign-up bonus, this is an increased offer of the 40,000-mile temptation that was recently extended to new cardholders.

“We are starting the year with big wins for our new customers – unique offers on our personal and business credit cards that offer unrivaled value with one of the best airline loyalty programs out there,” said Leslie Gillin, Chase Co-Brand Cards President, in a news item about the new range of United Explorer. “We are always looking for ways to improve our products and create more value for our cardholders.”

The United Explorer Card is not just another airline’s credit card. As we noted above, other benefits of the United Explorer Card to watch out for, in addition to the sign-up bonus, include the ability to get a free bag checked in at United when you use this card to buy your ticket, and it sits packed with additional benefits such as the TSA PreCheck fee credit, annual lounge visits and more, all of which can help you gain value, not just when you fly through the friendly skies.

The 60,000-mile sign-up bonus offer will certainly make this a difficult card to leave for at least a few frequent United Airlines pilots, but don’t wait – act now before this offer is gone.

