Our solar system is filled with interesting worlds that humanity has not yet fully discovered. Venus, which is closer to the sun than the earth but not as close as the steaming Mercury, has not been studied in the same way as some other planets in our system, and there is much that we do not know.

Now a new study reveals something about Venus that many scientists have wondered: whether the planet has active volcanoes or not. The research, which was conducted by the Universities Space Research Association (USRA), was published in a new article in Science Advances.

Scientists have known that Venus has a history of volcanism, but how far it extends and whether there are still active volcanoes on the surface has remained a mystery worth investigating. That is exactly what scientists have done now and the results suggest that Venus is certainly still volcanically active.

Using data from the Venus Express spacecraft, scientists have been able to analyze lava flows and determine how fresh lava reacts when exposed to the Earth’s surface. What the team discovered is that not only are the existing lava flows on the surface of the earth not particularly old, but some of them are only years old.

“This active volcanism is consistent with episodic peaks of sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere measured by both the Pioneer Venus Orbiter and the Venus Express, possibly caused by the same eruption that formed the described young lava flows,” the newspaper explains.

People are not ready to explore Venus on foot soon. The surface of the planet reaches temperatures of more than 800 degrees Fahrenheit, so it is not exactly a nice holiday destination. But by learning more about the planet, we can better understand our own world, as well as others that we can see far into space.

Image source: NASA

. (TagsToTranslate) astronomy

