January 14, 2020 Steve Hanley

Gaia Vince is a London-based freelance science reporter. Her blog is called Wandering Gaia. She recently interviewed a number of climate scientists and asked them how they handle the pain and sense of loss that they experience when the implications of their work become reality. Her findings were recently published by The Guardian. The stories she tells are powerful and worth sharing with CleanTechnica readers.

Steve Simpson

Steve Simpson is a professor of marine biology and global change at the University of Exeter. He has personally witnessed the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. He tells Vince,

We are returning more often from our field seasons. You can either think: I cannot do this, I will have to change the science that I do; or you can try to internalize all the pain that you feel. Many scientists do the latter – they think we should be objective and robust, not at the mercy of our emotions.

We are increasingly realizing that we can use that emotional response to form new questions. Working on the bleached and dying coral reefs is enormously important to understand how those environments change. There is a real urge to do something about it, instead of just charting the death. And that is where our research is going now. We are trying to restore some coral reef communities or a fishery or replant a mangrove forest. We are only trying to find ways to protect the wallet of a very diverse, vibrant life, which may traverse much larger areas when we tackle the major problems.

It is really important that we find ways to communicate the sadness we feel and to work together to support each other. Then we can become stronger, we can begin to develop the science that takes our knowledge and turns it upside down – it turns into a solution, rather than just a negative story.

I think finding a way to promote love for the natural world in the next generation is crucial to being part of the solution.

Ashlee Consolo

Ashlee Consolo is the director of the Labrador Institute at Memorial University in Goose Bay, Canada. Most of her work involves interaction with indigenous Inuit communities in the area. She spoke about the changes taking place in those communities.

We interviewed hundreds of people on the coast for five years, and regardless of age and gender, the changing environmental conditions had a mental, emotional impact on them. Indigenous people talked about how freedom to travel, hunt, was a way to connect with ancestors, culture, and feel good and whole. With the changing climate, people spend less time on the land, making them feel sad, angry, lonely and helpless.

Many people spoke about sadness about what it could mean for children and future generations. One of the Inuit elders said: ‘We are people of the sea ice. And if there is no longer sea ice, how can we be people of the sea ice? And that kind of profound existential question is so deep and complex.

People spoke of mourning for their own identity, and anticipatory sadness: the feeling that the changes are going on and that they are likely to deteriorate from what they are already seeing. People also discussed the sadness of looking at others around the world who are dealing with environmental trauma and know the pain of what it is like.

This is a slow and cumulative grief without end – in contrast to human death, so to speak. There is not one moment you can point to, but long, long-term sadness and fear that lie beneath it.

Then she spoke extensively about lessons she had learned from tribal elders.

There is a power and an honor to grieve because it means that we have loved something, and we have had a connection with a place or species of the planet. We need to find ways to mark our loss and share our loss, but also to remind ourselves that we are only grieving what we love. I think new rituals are essential to celebrate that love and to mark the loss and come together for loss.

What I really learned from the elderly was to talk about sadness as a completely normal response to climate change or other forms of environmental degradation. So it’s not something to be ashamed of. And then, through the leadership of those elders, they began to bring other people together in the communities to talk about what we found in research and let people share their experiences.

The feeling of helplessness is common – the feeling that the magnitude of our environmental crisis is so great that we as individuals cannot intervene. And I think this is actually one of the really powerful mobilizing possibilities of ecological sadness – it’s action and anger; climate marches. More and more people are coming forward to share their pain and that has the power – the ability to make a change of policy, because ecological sadness is so much a part of the public story. Inuit leader Sheila Watt-Cloutier led a truly amazing movement in Canada and filed a lawsuit against the government for “the right to be cold.”

We see incredible leadership from the elders of indigenous peoples, and part of what we need to talk about is: how do we deal with our grief? Because who and what we choose to grieve tells us a lot about ourselves and where our values ​​are.

Share your stories with us

Many CleanTechnica readers have their own ecological mourning stories. Share them with us so that we in turn can share them with our community. It is so easy to assume that we are the only ones who feel a deep sense of loss, as the news about the devastating effects of an overheated planet keeps getting worse. Sharing your stories will support others who resist the forces that would destroy the earth for their own gain.

You can share your stories on Survey Monkey via this link. Please note that by sharing your personal experience, you authorize CleanTechnica to republish your comments in future articles. If you want your input to remain anonymous, we will do everything to honor your request.

