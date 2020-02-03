advertisement

Of all the planets that scientists have studied over the years, Mars is the one we know the most about. We have sent orbiters, probes and robbers to the Red Planet and along the way we have collected an incredible amount of data about the dusty world. Unfortunately, we still miss the answer to a very important question: has Mars ever had life?

A new study published in Nature Communications somehow makes no statement, but it does provide very important supporting evidence for those who imagine that Mars was once home to life.

The paper is based on measurements in the Gale Crater, a major depression on the Mars surface created long ago by an enormous impact. Today it is a dry and deserted place, but long ago it contained water and it was perhaps even home to a gigantic Mars lake.

advertisement

The Curiosity rover, which the Gale Crater has called home since it arrived on the Red Planet a few years ago, has revealed that the water in the crater was not only salt, but also had a relatively comfortable pH value. The combination of a rocky world, suitable temperatures and mineral-rich water sounds great fun when you are looking for places that may have supported life, but life would prove that more work is still needed.

Evidence suggesting that life existed on Mars is indeed increasing. Researchers know that water flowed to the surface and have even discovered organic molecules that may have been created by biological processes.

In the future, missions such as the Mars 2020 rover will give scientists a better idea of ​​the surface conditions of Mars like many millions or billions of years ago. Ultimately, a manned mission to Mars could promote this line of research, although it is difficult to know how long we will wait before scientists can say whether the Red Planet organized life or not.

Image source: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

Over the past decade, Mike Wehner has reported on technology and video games, on the latest news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones and future technology.

Mike recently served as a technical editor for The Daily Dot, and has appeared in USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web and print outlets. His love for

Reporting is second only after his gaming addiction.

. [TagsToTranslate] life

advertisement