advertisement

BERLIN (AP) – Researchers say they imitated the voice of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy by recreating much of its vocal tract using medical scanners, 3D printing and a larynx electronic.

In an article published Thursday by the journal Scientific Reports, the authors say that the technique allowed them to produce a single sound – somewhere between the vowels in “bed” and “bad”.

It is unlikely that the strange tone is an accurate reflection of the speech of the Egyptian priest Nesyamun, whose mummified body with which the researchers worked, because the language has lost much of its volume in three millennia.

advertisement

“We have made a faithful sound for his flyer in its current position, but we would not expect an exact match of the speech given its language status,” said co-author David M. Howard of Royal Holloway College at London.

The model alone is also not enough to synthesize entire words or sentences, the authors said, noting that this would require the ability to calculate the audio output from the vocal tract as its form changes.

“But it’s something we’re working on, so it will be possible someday,” said Howard.

Rudolf Hagen, an ear, nose and throat expert at the University Hospital in Wuerzburg, Germany, who specializes in reconstructing the chest and did not participate in the study, expressed skepticism . Even advanced medicine is struggling to give living people with no chest a “normal” voice, he said.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVyJD3XgKSc (/ integrated)

Co-author John Schofield, an archaeologist at the University of York, said the technique could be used to help people interpret historic heritage.

“When visitors meet the past, it’s usually a visual encounter,” said Schofield. “With this voice, we can change that and make the meeting more multidimensional.”

“There is nothing more personal than someone’s voice, so we think hearing a voice from so long ago will be an unforgettable experience, bringing historic places like Karnak, the temple of Nesyamun, “he said.

advertisement