Scientists record the first video on connecting and separating atoms

For the first time, scientists recorded a video of atoms that connect and separate. This was the finding of a new study published in Science Advances on January 17. The research team from Great Britain and Germany was headed by Prof. Ute Kaiser, Head of Electron Microscopy for Materials Science at the University of Ulm, and Prof. Andrei Khlobystov from the School of Chemistry at the University of Nottingham. “As far as we know, this was the first time that the development, breakage and bond formation had been recorded at the atomic level,” said Khlobystov in a statement. The research team used transmission electron microscopy in collaboration with the SALVE project at the University of Ulm to record the video. Photo credit: University of Nottingham via Storyful

