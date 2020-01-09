advertisement

Cuttlefish, the cute, often small cousins ​​of octopus and octopi, are very skilled hunters. They are great at judging distance, hitting their tentacles and grabbing prey with ease. Scientists hoping to find out more about how cuttlefish see the world have come up with a pretty interesting test, and it’s about throwing pint-sized 3D glasses at the small marine animals.

Apart from making the squid even more adorable than they already were, the red and blue lenses offered researchers a way to test the animals’ 3D vision. This of course meant that the squid had to watch 3D movies.

After training the squid to comfortably wear the glasses, the researchers showed the animals animation films of shrimp, which squids hunt. The shrimp were displayed in several different colors. The scientists observed where the squid tried to hit the screen, which helped them determine how the creatures use information from both eyes.

The researchers were able to determine that the squid is able to explain the differences they see between their eyes, which means that they use visual data from both eyes to paint a mental picture of what they actually have in front of them. This is called stereopsis, and it is actually the same way that human vision works, and it was an exciting discovery for the researchers.

“How the squid reacted to the differences clearly shows that squid uses stereopsis during hunting,” said Trevor Wardill, co-author of the study. “When only one eye could see the shrimp, meaning that stereopsis was not possible, it took the animals longer to position themselves correctly. When both eyes could see the shrimp, meaning that they were using stereopsis, squids could make faster decisions if they attacked. This can make the difference when catching a meal. “

The study was published in the journal Science Advances.

Image source: R. C. Feord, et al. / University of Minnesota

