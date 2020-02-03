advertisement

Solar energy technology is promising to help humanity get rid of energy resources that are much more harmful to the planet. It is already being used for a variety of applications, from powering homes to filling batteries on the international space station, but solar panels have a fairly large limitation: they can’t generate power in the dark … or right?

In a new article published in the ACS Photonics magazine, researchers from the University of California, Davis, explain how they built what they call an “anti-solar panel.” As the name implies, this new type of ‘solar technology’ works in the opposite way as a traditional solar panel.

Traditional solar panels work by capturing sunlight and converting it into energy that can be used for different purposes. But how could something like that work in reverse? It is actually quite simple: just like an ordinary solar panel that captures the transfer of energy from the sun to the earth, this anti-solar panel captures energy that travels from the earth to space.

advertisement

When one side of the earth falls in the dark, it almost always gets colder. That heat, which is just another form of energy, is radiated from the earth’s surface and is lost in most cases. This new type of panel actively captures that heat as it attempts to escape into space and uses it to generate usable energy.

The researchers explain:

To produce electrical energy after the sun sets, we consider an alternative photovoltaic concept that uses the earth as a heat source and the night sky as a heat sink, resulting in a “nocturnal photovoltaic cell” using thermoradiative photovoltaic cells and the advancing field of radiation cooling.

It is important to note that the amount of power that such a system can generate does not correspond to a set of traditional solar panels. It could even absorb only about 25% of the energy that a solar panel generates in a day. Yet that is essentially “free” energy that can be captured and used, and on a sufficiently large scale, it can be extremely important.

Image source: NASA / SDO

Over the past decade, Mike Wehner has reported on technology and video games, on the latest news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones and future technology.

Mike recently served as a technical editor for The Daily Dot, and has appeared in USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web and print outlets. His love for

Reporting is second only after his gaming addiction.

.

advertisement