advertisement

Winter is officially here, and the biggest gift-giving day of the year is just around the corner. I don’t know how you are, but that sounds like the perfect combination for a few very, very cold LEGO blocks. A team of scientists from Lancaster University clearly felt the same, and they achieved something that has never been done before: cooling LEGO pieces to a temperature of minus 273.15 Celsius.

At that temperature, which is only 1.6 millimeters above absolute zero, a small LEGO minifig and a short stack of LEGO bricks survived, making them the coldest LEGO pieces on the planet. The work was published in Scientific Reports.

The scientists used a machine called a dilution refrigerator. At such incredibly low temperatures, nobody knew for sure how the LEGO toy would react. Shockingly, they held up fairly well.

advertisement

“Our results are significant because we discovered that the clamping arrangement between the LEGO blocks causes the LEGO structures to behave as an extremely good thermal insulator at cryogenic temperatures,” said lead investigator Dr. ir. Dmitry Zmeev in a statement. “This is highly desirable for building materials used for the design of future scientific equipment such as dilution refrigerators.”

This work, although fun and airy on the surface, is interesting for a number of reasons, not least the fact that a better understanding of the thermal insulation properties of LEGO bricks, and how their shape affects that, could assist in the development of new equipment used in ultra-cooled applications.

The fact that all this research came up by chance when winter falls is a pleasant surprise.

Image source: Lancaster University

advertisement