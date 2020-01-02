advertisement

One of the biggest killers on earth is a bacterium against which people have been fighting for thousands of years. I am talking about tuberculosis or tuberculosis for short. Tuberculosis vaccination has proven difficult and the effectiveness of tuberculosis vaccines has been poor in the past. However, that can change because researchers who are experimenting with the Bacille Calmette-Guerin vaccine (BCG) have discovered a way to make it much more effective.

In a new issue published by the National Institutes of Health, scientists are reporting some rather astonishing results from vaccine trials in rhesus monkeys. It appears that maximizing the effectiveness of the vaccine can be as simple as targeting a vein.

The vaccine is usually given by an injection just below the skin. It seems that this could prevent the vaccine from doing its best work. When testing the immunization route, researchers discovered that a certain dose, administered intravenously instead of intradermally, dramatically increases the effectiveness of the vaccine.

advertisement

To see what the differences were between the different types of vaccination, the researchers gave the BGC vaccine to groups of monkeys in different ways. The monkeys received the vaccine either intradermally, intravenously or as an aerosol.

“The scientists assessed immune responses in blood and in fluid from the lungs for a period of 24 weeks after vaccination,” the release explains. “IV BCG vaccination resulted in the highest sustainable levels of T cells in the blood and lungs.”

Business went one step further and exposed the monkey groups to tuberculosis six months after vaccination. Remarkably, the vast majority of the animals vaccinated via IV were “highly protected” against the bacteria, and all were able to fight the infection much more easily than the animals in the other two groups.

In the future, the researchers say that this evidence is that TB immunization in humans is worth re-visiting and that testing intravenous vaccination may be justified.

Image source: Shutterstock

. (TagsToTranslate) health

advertisement