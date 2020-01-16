advertisement

Scientists studying data from the Alpha Centauri galaxy on Wednesday have announced what they think is a second Earth-like planet revolving around the star closest to the sun.

The finding, announced through a study in the journal Science Advances, is based on the analysis of 17 years of data focused on light signals that appear to be coming from this newly identified planet. And it is a planet that offers scientists a rich opportunity to study a different galaxy – and that may be hospitable to some kind.

On the latter part, however, now add an asterisk to it. No one will soon think of going to this new planet (Proxima c), due to the fact that the orbit pattern around their star means that the planet can be frozen. Also flares from the Proxima Centauri red dwarf that these planet orbits may have already destroyed the planet’s atmosphere.

advertisement

Proxima c is at least 6 times larger than the earth itself and as such is described as a super earth. The other reason that it may not be able to accommodate human life has to do with the fact that it takes a little longer than five years (in earthly time) to complete a round around its star. However, this new planet runs in the so-called “habitable zone” of Proxima Centauri – meaning that it is not too far away from its star to allow the presence of water on the surface.

According to an analysis by Scientific American, the discovery of this planet can help to better understand how planetary systems form around and evolve around stars – both stars like our sun, as well as a red dwarf like Proxima Centauri. Fabio Del Sordo, an astronomer at the University of Crete in Greece, who led the study, told SA about what drives this type of research that it is “the discovery of remote, unknown but perhaps accessible worlds. And perhaps the unconscious feeling that this system can be reached by people somewhere in the distant future. Proxima is our closest neighbor in an immense universe. How can we not be charmed by it? “

Image source: Reid Wiseman / NASA

.

advertisement