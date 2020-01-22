advertisement

You can find many interesting things if you start digging in ice that has been frozen for thousands and thousands of years. For scientists working in China, 15,000-year-old glaciers on the Tibetan plateau gave a glimpse into the not so distant history of viruses, including some completely new viruses that were previously unknown to science.

When examining ice core samples taken from the glacier, researchers were able to identify more than two dozen viruses that no one has ever seen. If for you this is a bit like the start of a scifi horror movie made for Netflix, you are not the only one.

After taking the ice core samples, the scientists slowly melted the outside of the ice to ensure that there was no contamination in their tests. Samples were then examined for the presence of microorganisms, and the researchers found a total of 33 types of viruses, 28 of which were completely new to science.

As LiveScience reports, the research is interesting for a number of reasons, not least the fact that as old glaciers melt around the world (often using a warming planet), these types of viruses wake up for the first time in the modern human history.

That may sound a bit scary on the surface, but it is worth remembering that not all viruses pose a serious threat (or any threat) to humans. In general, the discoveries of these new (old) viruses are more interesting from a historical perspective than anything else. So no, a virus unlocked from a glacier is unlikely to wipe out humanity … probably.

Image source: Oleksiy Maksymenko / imageBROKER / Shutterstock

