advertisement

Scientists have found that Pluto’s ice-cold “beating heart” can control and circulate the wind, much like a heart circulates blood around a body.

This heart-shaped structure of frozen nitrogen – known as Tombaugh Regio – is said to control the winds of the dwarf planet and could be the reason for the fascinating landscape features that have recently been discovered on its varied surface.

advertisement

Prior to NASA’s New Horizons mission, launched in 2006, astrophysicists believed that Pluto’s surface would be flat and sterile with little difference. However, this turned out to be a long way off, as scientists discovered a surprising amount of geological diversity.

Pluto’s thin atmosphere mainly consists of nitrogen gas, an element that is found in the earth’s atmosphere in addition to methane and carbon monoxide. Frozen nitrogen covers part of the surface of Pluto in a heart-like shape that, according to scientists, controls the circulation of nitrogen winds around the planet.

Every day, a thin layer of the frozen nitrogen will warm up and evaporate before condensing and freezing again after nightfall. This emerges from new findings of the AGU Journal of Geophysical Research.

This fascinating cycle causes Pluto’s atmosphere to circulate in the opposite direction to that of spin, a phenomenon known as retrorotation.

As the air blows close to the surface of Pluto, heat, ice grains and haze particles are transported in a way that creates streaks of dark wind and plains in the north and northwest of the planet.

The new study has helped scientists better understand processes that have led to Pluto’s unexpectedly fascinating landscapes, while at the same time showing comparisons between Pluto and Earth.

The study’s lead author, Tanguy Bertrand, astrophysicist and planetary scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California, said:

This underscores the fact that the atmosphere and wind of Pluto – even if the density of the atmosphere is very low – can affect the surface.

Before New Horizons, everyone thought Pluto would be a net ball – completely flat, with almost no variety. But it is very different. It has a lot of different landscapes and we try to understand what is going on there.

Candice Hansen-Koharcheck, a planetary scientist from the Planetary Science Institute in Arizona, who was not involved in the new study, also spoke about the interesting development:

This mainly depends on the topography or the peculiarities of the environment. I am impressed that Pluto’s models are so advanced that you can talk about the regional weather.

(…) This whole concept of Pluto’s beating heart is a wonderful way to think about it.

The wind patterns spread by Pluto’s cold heart could well explain why there are dark plains and wind strips west of the Sputnik-Planitia Basin.

Winds can transport heat that could heat the surface or erode and darken the ice by transporting and depositing haze particles. As found in the study, the landscapes could look completely different if Pluto’s winds were directed in a different direction.

u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “fb-post ” data-href = “https://www.facebook.com/Bonorong/photos/rpp.253974211287114/3694623757222125/? type = 3 & theater “Data width =” 500 “>” n “block rate cite =” https://www.facebook.com/Bonorong/photos/a.254440471240488/3694623757222125/? Type = 3 “class =” fb- xfbml-parse-ignore “> n u003cp> Probably the thickest Echidna we have ever seen !! SchöneThis beautiful lady was cut off from a car, but luckily had only one goal. U003c / p> n u003cp> Posted by u003ca href = “https: //www.facebook.com/Bonorong/ ” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary “on” https://www.facebook.com/Bonorong/photos/a.254440471240488/3694623757222125/?type = 3 “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Wednesday, January 29, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> The nature reserve wrote in a Facebook post: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> Possibly the thickest Echidna we have ever seen! This fine lady was cut off from a car but luckily had only a few small bruises! She has now been released. How beautiful is she ?! (By the way, she is sedated in this photo!) The Tasmanian Echidna with a short beak resembles a hedgehog or porcupine, although it is fur and hollow, barb less covered is feathers. Although it is a mammal, it also lays eggs, making it one of five monotremes in the world, along with three other Echidna species and a platypus species. U003c / p> n u003cp> The animals (with stable population) are scattered across Australia, Tasmania and New Guinea and remain active for themselves during the day and at night (depending on which foods are available). u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit- container alignnone” style = “width: 5928px”> “cimg class =” size-full wp-image-756274 “src =” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-44873646.jpg “alt =” Echidna Australia “width =” 5918 “height =” 3929 “srcset =” https: //www.unilad. co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646.jpg 5918w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-262×175.jpg 262w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-702×466.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads / 2020/02 / PA-44873646-524×348.jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-828×550 .jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-44873646-527×350.jpg 527w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px u003cspan class = “media-credit “> PA Images u003c / span u003c / div n u003cp u003cstrong u003c San Diego Zoo further explained the standard Echidna day on its u003ca href = “https: / /animals.sandiegozoo.org/animals/echidna “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> website u003c / a>: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> The typical day of an Echidna begins with finding something to eat. Like anteaters, the Echidna has no teeth. So how does it eat? The Echidna has a long, sticky tongue with which it can catch and chew its food: ants, termites or earthworms. Once the food is localized, the Echidna with its large, sharp tongue tears into the mound or nest claws and then uses the 6-inch (15 cm) tongue to pinch the beetles or worms.[U003c/p>nu003cp>tolickHardballsatthebaseofthetongueandonthepalategrindthefoodintoapasteforswallowingU003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>TheEchidnaisalsooneoftheoldestlivingspeciesonearthandtofindwaystosurvivewhileotheranimalsarethreatenedwithextinction-ithasbeenprettymuchunchangedandconfusesscientistsandresearcherstothisdayu003c/p>nu003cp>WewishEleanorallthebestforherbeautifulfutureu003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>IfyouhaveastoryyouwanttotellsendittoUNILADviau003cahref=”mailto:story@uniladcom”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>story@uniladcomu003c/au003c/emu003c/pn””publishedAt”:”2020-02-06T13:57:16″”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-06T13:57:16Z””updatedAt”:”2020-02-06T13:57:16″”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-06T13:57:16Z””author”:{“type”:”id””generated”:true”id”:”$Article:756234author””typename”:”Author”}”categories”:({“type”:”id””generated”:true”id”:”Article:756234categories0″”typename”:”Category”})”featuredImage”:”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Eleanor-the-Chonky-Echidnajpg””featuredVideo”:null”breaking”:null”__typename”:”Article”}”$Article:756234author”:{“name”:”CameronFrew””avatar”:”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Cameron-Frewpng””__typename”:”Author”}”Article:756234categories0″:{“name”:”Animals””slug”:”animals””__typename”:”Category”}”Article:751968″:{“id”:”751968″”staticLink”:”https://wwwuniladcouk/campaign/microgap-paddle-and-pick-lets-you-see-london-and-save-the-environment-at-the-same-time/””title”:”WithMicrogapPaddleAndPickyoucanseeLondonwhileprotectingtheenvironment””summary”:”u003cp>InpartnershipwithVisitBritainWhenmostpeoplethinkabouttraveltheythinktheythinktheyhavetocuttheirbuttsformonthstobeabletoaffordit-butwhatpeopledon’tknowis:aWithMicrogaptheycandiscoverhiddengemsontheirowndoorstepFortheuninitiatedaMicrogapisau003cahref=”https://wwwuniladcouk/campaign/microgap-paddle-and-pick-lets-you-see-london-and-save-the-environment-atthesametime/”title=”Readmore”>u003c/a>u003c/p>n””body”:”Inpartnershipwithu003cahref=”https://wwwvisitbritaincom/gb/en/campaigns/mymicrogap”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>VisitGreatBritainu003c/a>u003c/h1>nu003cdivclass=”Alignamediacreditcontainer”style=”width:1210px”>u003cimgclass=”wp-image-755620size-full”src=”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1Picjpg”alt=”MicrogappaddlesandpimplesallowyoutoseeLondonwhileprotectingtheenvironment”width=”1200″height=”630″Sizes=”(maximumwidth:768px)100vw728px”/>”Active360″/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Whenmostpeopletravelthinkrememberspendingmonthsworkingyourbuttjusttoaffordit-butwhatpeopledon’tknowis:aMicrogapletsyoudiscoverhiddengemsonyourdoorstepAMicrogapisawayforbeginnerstoexperienceallthefunexcitementandadventureofagapyearwithoutabigbudgetandrighthereintheUKIncrediblyLondononeofthemostfamouscitiesintheworldattractsmorethan30millionoverseasvisitorseveryyearu003c/p>nu003cp>Withitshistoricarchitectureiconicredbusesandstunningskylineit’snothardtounderstandwhyClass=”media-credit-containeralignnone”style=”width:5264px”>”size-fullwp-image-755591″src=”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-48674325jpg”alt=”Londoncityskyline”width=”5254″height=”3235″/>u003cspanclass=”mediacredit”>PAImagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>ButwhenitcomestowhatLondonreallyhastoofferwhenitcomestobeingthecapitalforvolunteersVisitingworklikegettingonaplanetohelpanelephantorphanagehalfwayaroundtheplanet?WellactuallyquiteabitU003c/p>nu003cp>ThisiswherePaddleandPickcomesintoplaywithActive360Paddleboardingmaybesomethingyou’veonlythoughtofintheBahamassofarbutdidyouknowthatitisactuallypossibletodothisonourownThames?Andifthat’snotenoughtoseduceyouyoucanprotecttheenvironmentatthesametimeU003c/p>nu003cdivclass=”MediacreditcontainerAlignnone”style=”width:1290px”>”size-fullwp-image-755594″src=”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/1V2jpg”alt=”PaddleboardingLondon”width=”1280″height=”960″/>u003cspanclass=”MediaCredit”>Active360u003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Itisestimatedthatupto300tonsofgarbagearethrownintotheThameseveryyearResearchershavealsofoundthatupto75%offishintheThameshaveplasticfibersinthegutthataffecttheentirefoodchainU003c/p>nu003cp>It’sabigproblemthatwehavelocallyandgloballyu003c/p>nu003cp>TocreateacleanerandhealthierenvironmentActive360hasdevelopedPaddleandPickacharitableactivitythatallowsyoutopaddlealongtheThamesandseethesightsandsoundsofthecityofLondonfromthewaterremoveyourselfwhilethegarbageisremovedfromitclass=”media-credit-containeralignnone”style=”width:1290px”>”class=”size-fullwp-image-755592″src=”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2jpg”alt=”PaddleboardingLondon”width=””1280″height=”960″/>u003cspanclass=”mediacredit”>Active360u003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Ifyouhaveneverexperiencedpaddleboardingisalotoffunandveryeasytolearn-andyouwillgetarealworkoutKneelingorstandingonalargesurfboardyoupullyourselfalongthewaterwithalongpaddletakinginthepeacefulsurroundingsU003c/p>nu003cp>AsyoumovealongtheriverIfyouseeLondonfromasomewhatremotelocationyouwilllikelyseeplasticpiecesfloatingaround-fromcarelesslythrownawaywaterbottlestoshoppingbagstobrokengardenchairs-thatYoucanpickupandkeepproperdisposalonceyouarenolongerinthewateru003c/p>nu003cp>Attheendofthedaynotonlydidyoulearnanewwatersportbutalsothesatisfactionofknowledgehelpedtoclearpartoftheriverfromplasticpollutionu003c/p>nu003cdivclass=”MediaCreditContainerAlignment”style=”width:1290px”>u003cimgclass=”size-fullwp-image-755596″src=”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2Picjpg”alt=”PaddleboardLondon”width=”1280″height=”960″srcset=”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2Picjpg1280whttps://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2Pic-624x468jpg624whttps://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2Pic-467x350jpg467whttps://wwwuniladCouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2Pic-368x276jpg368whttps://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2Pic-736x552jpg736w”/>u003cspanclass=”media-credit”>Active360u003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>AndafteryouWhenyouaredryagaintheinstructionsfromActive360moretipsonhowyoucanreduceyourplasticusagesothatyouarecomfortablewithyourCanfeeleverydaylifemoreenvironmentallyfriendlyEcotourismandreturningtothecommunitiesyouvisitcantakemanyformsincludingpaddlingontheThamesU003c/p>nu003cp>SogiveitatrySeeLondonfromadifferentperspectiveandgivesomethingbacktonatureonamicrogapU003c/p>n””publishedAt”:”2020-02-06T13:39:09″”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-06T13:39:09Z””updatedAt”:”2020-02-06T13:39:09″”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-06T13:39:09Z””author”:{“type”:”id””generated”:true”id”:”$Article:751968author””typename”:”Author”}”categories”:({“type”:”id””generated”:true”id”:”Article:751968categories0″”typename”:”Category”}{“type”:”id””generated”:true”id”:”Article:751968categories1″”typename”:”Category”})”featuredImage”:”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/4jpg””featuredVideo”:null”breaking”:null”__typename”:”Article”}”$Article:751968author”:{“name”:”NiamhShackleton””avatar”:”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Niamh-Shackletonpng””__typename”:”Author”””Article:751968categories0″:{“name”:”Campaign””slug”:”campaign””__typename”:”Category”}”Article:751968categories1″:{“name”:”Hidden””slug”:”hidden””__typename”:”Category”}”Article:756194″:{“id”:”756194″”staticLink”:”https://wwwuniladcouk/film-and-tv/keanu-reeves-set-Fotos-give-the-first-look-at-Neo-in-the-matrix-4/””title”:”KeanuReevesfilmmatrix4givesthefirstlookatNeo””summary”:”u003cp>NewfootagehasappearedandgaveusafirstglimpseofKeanuReeves’NeointheupcomingsciencefictionsequelTheMatrix4andthereseemtobesomenotablechangesinthecharacter’sclothingstyleNeo’slongblackcoatwasnowheretobeseeninthegloriousSanFransunshineReevesworelonghairafilmandatelevisionset-photos-give-first-look-at-neo-in-the-matrix-4/”title=”Readmore”>u003c/a>u003c/p>n””body”:”u003cdivclass=”media-credit-containeralignnone”style=”width:712px”>u003cimgclass=”wp-image-756232size-desktop”src=”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Keanu_reeves_matrix-702x369jpg”alt=”KeanuReevessetphotosgiveafirstlookonNeoinMatrix4″width=”702″height=”369″sizes=”(maxwidth:768px)100vw728px”/>u003cspanclass=”Mediacredit”>Dougdalton/Instagram/WarnerBrosu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>NewfootagehasemergedandgivesusafirstinsightintoKeanuReeves’neointheupcomingsciencefictionsequelTheMatrix4andthereappeartobesomenotablechangesinthecharacter’sclothingstyleU003c/strongu003c/pnu003cpu003pu003pu003p>NeoslongerblackcoatwasintheglorioussuncheinfromSanFranhasnowheretobeseenu003c/p>nu003cp>SomefanshavespeculatedaboutthisextremelycommonmeansbywhichNeoisactuallypluggedbackintothematrixOnlyanotherunsuspectingpersonwhoisnotawareofhisbodyisusedasanenergysourceforintelligentmachinesu003c/p>nu003cdivclass=”interactiveinteractivetwitter”>nu003cblockquoteclass=”twitter-tweet”data-width=”500″data-dnt=”true”>”n”lang=”de”dir=”ltr”>”TheMatrix4filminginSanFrancisco!-February5th2020u003cbr/>Thankstou003cahref=”https://twittercom/DougDalton?Ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>@dougdaltonu003cIGStoryu003cahref=”https://tco/uEEPFc7GWk”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>https://tco/uEEPFc7GWku003c/a>u003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/thematrix4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#thematrix4u003c/a>u003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/MATRIX4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#matrix4u003c/a>u003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/KeanuReeves”src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#KeanuReeves”>u003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/SanFrancisco?src=Hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#SanFranciscou003c/a>u003cahref=”https://tco/PekHZotq7t”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>pictwittercom/PekHZotq7tu003c/a>u003c/p>-KeanuPlanet(@keanuplanet)u003cahref=”https://twittercom/keanuplanet/status/1225155742635827204″ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>February52020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscriptasyncsrc=”https://platformtwittercom/widgetsjs”charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>ThefootagewasoriginallytakenbyDougDaltonofSanFranciscoonthewaytoworkandhasbeenwidelyusedsincethenu003c/p>nu003cp>Thisisthefirsttimethatweu003cahref=”https://wwwuniladcouk/film-and-tv/keanu-reeves-read-the-script-for-matrix-4-andsaw-says-its-very-ambitious-how-it-should-be/”target=”_blank”rel=”noopenernoreferrer”>Reevesu003c/a>asNeosince>TheMatrix:Revolutionsu003c/em>wasreleasedinNovember2003U003c/p>nu003cp>Accordingtou003cem>u003cahref=”https://abc7newscom/5906577/”target=”_blank”rel=”noopenernoreferrernofollow”>ABC7Newsu003c/a>u003c/em>thematerialinquestionwasrecordedinSanFrancisco’sChinatownU003c/p>nu003cdivclass=”interactiveinteractivetwitter”>nu003cblockquoteclass=”twitter-tweet”dataconversation=”none”datawidth=”500″data-dnt=”true”>nu003cplang=”de”dir=”ltr”>TheMatrix4filminginSanFrancisco!-February5th2020u003cbr/>Thankstou003cahref=”https://twittercom/rOdrIgOlEandro?Ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>@rodrigoleandro(IGStory)🙏u003cahref=”https://tco/W6UyEcSM8w”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>https://tco/W6UyEcSM8wu003c/au003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/thematrix4?Src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#thematrix4u003c/au003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/matrix4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#matrix4u003c/a>u003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/KeanuReeves?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#KeanuReevesu003c/a>u003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/SanFrancisco?Src=Hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#SanFranciscou003c/a>u003cahref=”https://tco/FObYUXNxoI”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>pictwittercom/FObYUXNxoIu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>-KeanuPlanet(@keanuplanet)u003cahref=”https://twittercom/keanuplanet/status/1225169788697284611″ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>February52020u003c/au003c/pu003c/blockquotenu003cp>u003cscriptasyncsrc=”https://platformtwittercom/widgetsjs”charset=”utf-8″LanaWachowski-halfofthecreativeteamoftheWachowskisisters-producesandstagesthefilmbasedonascriptbyWachowskiAleksandarHemonandDavidMitchell/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>LastAugustWachowski54madethefollowingstatementabouttheupcomingsequel:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Manyoftheperformances(hersister)thatLillyandImade20yearsagoresearchedaboutourrealityarenowevenmorerelevantu003c/p>nu003cp>Iamveryhappytohavethesecharactersbackinmylifeandthankfulforanotherchancetoworkwithmybrilliantfriendsu003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cstrong>TobyEmmerichu003c003c/strong>TheWarnerBrosPicturesGroupChairmansaid:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nBlockQuota>Wecouldn’tbemoreexcitedtore-enterMatrixwithLanaLanaisatruevisionary-auniqueandcreativefilmmakerandwearethrilledthatsheiswritingdirectingandproducingthisnewchapterinTheMatrixTheUniverseU003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdivclass=”interactiveinteractiveTwitter”>nu003cblockquoteclass=”Twitter-Tweet”dataconversation=”none”datawidth=”500″Data-dnt=”true”>nu003cplang=”de”dir=”ltr”>TheMatrix4filminginSanFrancisco!-February5th2020u003cbr/>Thankstou003cahref=”https://twittercom/rOdrIgOlEandro?Ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>@rodrigoleandro(IGStory)🙏u003cahref=”https://tco/W6UyEcSM8w”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>https://tco/W6UyEcSM8wu003c/au003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/thematrix4?Src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#thematrix4u003c/au003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/matrix4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#matrix4u003c/a>u003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/KeanuReeves?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#KeanuReevesu003c/a>u003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/SanFrancisco?Src=Hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#SanFranciscou003c/a>u003cahref=”https://tco/JDq7uFcVIk”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>pictwittercom/JDq7uFcVIku003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>-KeanuPlanet(@keanuplanet)u003cahref=”https://twittercom/keanuplanet/status/1225170052154085376″ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>February52020u003c/au003c/pu003c/blockquotenu003cp>u003cscriptasyncsrc=”https://platformtwittercom/widgetsjs”charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Carrie-AnneMossandJadaPinkettSmithwillalsoreturnalongsideReevesandrepeattheirrespectiverolesasTrinityandNiobeJessicaHenwickNeilPatrickHarrisandYahyaAbdul-MateenIIwillalsohavesomenewfacesonboardU003c/p>nu003cp>SofarlittleisknownaboutwherethenarrativewillisHoweverthefirstreactionsfromtheactorslookpromisingU003c/p>nu003cp>InSeptemberReevestalkedaboutthescreenplayduringaninterviewwithu003cemu003cahref=”https://wwwetonlinecom/keanu-reeves-hat-die-matrix-4-script-read-and-says-very-ambitious-exclusive-133148″target=”_blank”rel=”noopenernoreferrer”nofollow”>EntertainmentTonightu003c/a”u003c/em”anddescribeditas”veryambitious”=”twitter-tweet”data-conversation=”none”data-width=”500″data-dnt=”true”>”n”lang=”en”dir=””ltr”>”TheMatrix4filminginSanFrancisco!-February5th2020u003cbr/>Thanksto@chames_the_iii(IGStory)u003cbr/>Thankstou003cahref=”https://twittercom/Keanu_TheClub?Ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>@keanu_theclubu003c/a>toshare💚u003cahref=”https://tco/pesyuvhJhi”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow””>https://tco/pesyuvhJhiu003c/a>u003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/thematrix4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#thematrix4u003c/au003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/matrix4?Src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#matrix4″href=”https://twittercom/hashtag/LanaWachowski?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#LanaWachowskiu003c/au003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/wachowski?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#wachowskiu003c/au003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/KeanuReeves?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#KeanuReeves”href=”https://twittercom/hashtag/SanFrancisco?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#SanFrancisco”href=”https://tco/s1GIYGFgKA”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>pictwittercom/s1GIYGFgKAu003c/au003c/p>nu003cp>-KeanuPlanet(@keanuplanet)u003cahref=”https://twittercom/keanuplanet/status/1225180045771145217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>5Februar2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscriptasyncsrc=”https://platformtwittercom/widgetsjs”charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cem>DieMatrix4wirdveröffentlichtindenKinosvom21Mai2021-genauamselbenTagwiedieerwarteteVeröffentlichungvonJohnWick4u003c/em>u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>WennSieeineGeschichtehabendieSieerzählenmöchtensendenSieesanUNILADüberu003cahref=”mailto:story@uniladcom”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>story@uniladcomu003c/a>u003c/em>u003c/p>n””publishedAt”:”2020-02-06T13:20:09″”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-06T13:20:09Z””updatedAt”:”2020-02-06T13:49:51″”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-06T13:49:51Z””author”:{“type”:”id””generated”:true”id”:”$Article:756194author””typename”:”Author”}”categories”:({“type”:”id””generated”:true”id”:”Article:756194categories0″”typename”:”Category”}{“type”:”id””generated”:true”id”:”Article:756194categories1″”typename”:”Category”})”featuredImage”:”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Keanu_reeves_matrixjpg””featuredVideo”:null”breaking”:null”__typename”:”Article”}”$Article:756194author”:{“name”:”JuliaBanim””avatar”:”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Julia-Banim-Smlpng””__typename”:”Author”}”Article:756194categories0″:{“name”:”FilmundFernsehen””slug”:”film-and-tv””__typename”:”Category”}”Article:756194categories1″:{“name”:”Viral””slug”:”viral””__typename”:”Category”}”Article:756195″:{“id”:”756195″”staticLink”:”https://wwwuniladcouk/news/astronaut-returns-to-earth-after-a-record-breaking-328-days-in-space/””title”:”Astronautkehrtnachrekordverdächtigen328TagenaufdieErdezurückImWeltraum””Zusammenfassung”:”DieNASA-AstronautinChristinaKochistaufdieErdezurückgekehrtnachdemsiedenbislanglängstenEinzelraumflugeinerFrauerfolgreichabsolvierthatDer41-jährigeAmerikanerlandeteheuteMorgendem6Februargegen9:12Uhr(GMT)imrussischenRaumschiffSojusinKasachstannachrekordverdächtigen328TagenimAllDieReiseübertrafdenfrüherenRekordderAstronautinPeggyWhitsonvon288Tagenin-space/”title=”Readmore”>…u003c/a>u003c/p>n””body”:”u003cdivclass=”media-credit-containeralignnone”style=”width:1210px”>u003cimgclass=”wp-image-756224size-full”src=”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/christina_koch_jpg”alt=”AstronautReturnsToEarthAfterARecord-Breaking328DaysInSpace”width=”1200″height=”630″srcset=”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/christina_koch_jpg1200whttps://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/christina_koch_-702x369jpg702whttps://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/christina_koch_-524x275jpg524whttps://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/christina_koch_-414x217jpg414whttps://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/christina_koch_-828x435jpg828whttps://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/christina_koch_-667x350jpg667w”sizes=”(max-width:768px)100vw728px”/>u003cspanclass=”media-credit”>PAImagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>NASAastronautChristinaKochhasreturnedtoEarthaftersuccessfullycompletingthelongest-eversinglespaceflightbyawomanu003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>The41-year-oldAmericantoucheddownintheRussianSoyuzspacecraftinKazakhstanataround9:12am(GMT)thismorningFebruary6afterarecord-breaking328daysinspaceu003c/p>nu003cp>ThetripsurpassedastronautPeggyWhitson’spreviousrecordof288daysandfelljust12daysshortoftheall-timeUSrecordsetbyScottKellywhospent340daysonboardtheInternationalSpaceStationu003c/p>nu003cdivclass=”interactiveinteractive-twitter”>nu003cblockquoteclass=”twitter-tweet”data-width=”500″data-dnt=”true”>nu003cplang=”en”dir=”ltr”>I’mgoingtomissthisbunchThankyouspacefamilyu003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/Expedition61?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#Expedition61u003c/a>u003cahref=”https://tco/pteShj231d”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>pictwittercom/pteShj231du003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>—ChristinaHKoch(@Astro_Christina)u003cahref=”https://twittercom/Astro_Christina/status/1225111241913511936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>February52020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscriptasyncsrc=”https://platformtwittercom/widgetsjs”charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>KochsharedapictureofEarthtakenbeforeshereturnedtosolidgroundandspokeaboutwhatshe’dmissfromhertripwriting:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>WhatwillImiss?TheexquisitebeautyofboththeplanetEarthandthismarvelthatitsamazingpeoplecreatedu003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdivclass=”interactiveinteractive-twitter”>nu003cblockquoteclass=”twitter-tweet”data-width=”500″data-dnt=”true”>nu003cplang=”en”dir=”ltr”>WhatwillImiss?TheexquisitebeautyofboththeplanetEarthandthismarvelthatitsamazingpeoplecreatedu003cahref=”https://tco/VWIFXuJMTp”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>pictwittercom/VWIFXuJMTpu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>—ChristinaHKoch(@Astro_Christina)u003cahref=”https://twittercom/Astro_Christina/status/1225188960298729472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>February52020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscriptasyncsrc=”https://platformtwittercom/widgetsjs”charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>DuringhertimeonboardtheInternationalSpaceStationKochmadehistorybytakingpartinthefirstall-femalespacewalkwithfellowNASAastronautJessicaMeiru003c/p>nu003cp>ShecompletedatotalofsixspacewalksincludinganothertwowithMeirandspent42hoursand15minutesoutsidethestationu003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>SpeakingafterherfirstspacewalkwithMeirinOctoberKochtoldu003cahref=”https://wwwnasagov/feature/nearing-328-days-aboard-space-station-christina-koch-shares-most-memorable-moments”target=”_blank”rel=”noopenernoreferrernofollow”>u003cem>NASAu003c/em>u003c/a>:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Wecaughteachother’seyeandweknewthatwewerereallyhonouredwiththisopportunitytoinspiresomanyandjusthearingourvoicestalktoMissionControlknowingtwofemalevoiceshadneverbeenontheloopssolvingthoseproblemstogetheroutside–itwasareallyspecialfeelingu003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdivclass=”interactiveinteractive-twitter”>nu003cblockquoteclass=”twitter-tweet”data-width=”500″data-dnt=”true”>nu003cplang=”en”dir=”ltr”>Toallthosereachingtonewheights:yesyoucanu003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/AllWomanSpacewalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#AllWomanSpacewalku003c/a>u003cahref=”https://tco/sPqfcK2ULy”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>pictwittercom/sPqfcK2ULyu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>—ChristinaHKoch(@Astro_Christina)u003cahref=”https://twittercom/Astro_Christina/status/1186045085831614464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>October202019u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscriptasyncsrc=”https://platformtwittercom/widgetsjs”charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>AftertouchingdownonEarththismorningtheastronautdescribedherselfasbeing‘overwhelmed’and‘happy’u003cahref=”https://wwwbbccouk/news/science-environment-51387464″target=”_blank”rel=”noopenernoreferrernofollow”>u003cem>BBCNewsu003c/em>u003c/a>reportsu003c/p>nu003cp>KochspenthertimeinspaceconductinganumberofexperimentsandinvestigationsoneofwhichwastheVertebralStrengthinvestigationwhichfocusedondevelopingcountermeasurestoboneandmusclelosscausedbythelackofgravityu003c/p>nu003cdivclass=”interactiveinteractive-twitter”>nu003cblockquoteclass=”twitter-tweet”data-width=”500″data-dnt=”true”>nu003cplang=”en”dir=”ltr”>Frominsidetheu003cahref=”https://twittercom/Space_Station?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>@Space_Stationu003c/a>u003cahref=”https://twittercom/astro_luca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>@astro_lucau003c/a>snappedtheseu003cahref=”https://twittercom/hashtag/spacewalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>#spacewalku003c/a>photoscapturingamomentofteamworkthatIwillneverforgetHalfwaythroughanotherpowerchannelofbatterychangesandlookingforwardtofinishingupnextweek!u003cahref=”https://tco/stZCsnyPNJ”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>pictwittercom/stZCsnyPNJu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>—ChristinaHKoch(@Astro_Christina)u003cahref=”https://twittercom/Astro_Christina/status/1217936241796227073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>January162020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscriptasyncsrc=”https://platformtwittercom/widgetsjs”charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>TheastronautwasalsoinvolvedintheKidneyCellsinvestigationanotherwayofstudyingpotentialhumanhealthissuesthatcouldoccurinspace;theMicrogravityCrystalsinvestigationwhereshecrystallisedaproteinthatiskeyforthegrowthoftumoursandcancer;andmultiplestudiesofplantbiologyu003c/p>nu003cp>KocharrivedatthespacestationonMarch142019andwasthefirstofherfellowastronautstogothroughthehatchu003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Speakingaboutthememorablemomentshecommented:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>ThatwasthedaythatIhavesearedinmymemoryVisionsfromwhenIfirstarrivedhere…I’mveryprivilegedtohavethatasoneofmyfavouritememoriesu003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>HatsofftoChristinawhatanincredibleachievementu003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>IfyouhaveastoryyouwanttotellsendittoUNILADviau003cahref=”mailto:story@uniladcom”target=”_blank”rel=”nofollow”>story@uniladcomu003c/a>u003c/em>u003c/p>n””publishedAt”:”2020-02-06T13:03:52″”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-06T13:03:52Z””updatedAt”:”2020-02-06T13:03:52″”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-06T13:03:52Z””author”:{“type”:”id””generated”:true”id”:”$Article:756195author””typename”:”Author”}”categories”:({“type”:”id””generated”:true”id”:”Article:756195categories0″”typename”:”Category”}{“type”:”id””generated”:true”id”:”Article:756195categories1″”typename”:”Category”})”featuredImage”:”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/christina_koch_jpg””featuredVideo”:null”breaking”:null”__typename”:”Article”}”$Article:756195author”:{“name”:”EmilyBrown””avatar”:”https://wwwuniladcouk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Emily-Brown-Smlpng””__typename”:”Author”}”Article:756195categories0″:{“name”:”News””slug”:”news””__typename”:”Category”}”Article:756195categories1″:{“name”:”USNews””slug”:”us-news””__typename”:”Category”}}

.

advertisement