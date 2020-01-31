advertisement

If you have closely monitored the progress of the coronavirus outbreak in the last month or so, the relatively low number of confirmed infections is probably something that gave you a bit of peace of mind. Originally in the dozens, the number of confirmed viral infections is now around 10,000. It’s a big number, but not that big in the big picture of things, right?

A new report from the University of Hong Kong suggests that those figures don’t even come close to the true extent of the spread. Based on the findings of the university, researchers now estimate the number of actual infections at more than 75,000.

The World Health Organization this week declared the corona virus a global health emergency, although it stopped suggesting widespread travel bans or lockdowns. Nevertheless, China has already introduced its own lockdowns and has even taken the step to build additional medical facilities for the treatment of infected patients.

advertisement

The university scientists base their estimate on a number of things, including the observed virus spread and the time it takes for a person to be infected and when they eventually begin to show symptoms. The idea is that there are probably many people who are now infected and just don’t know it. This is especially dangerous because Chinese health officials have confirmed that the virus can jump from person to person, even during the virus’s incubation period, which can last more than a week.

Scientists now also claim that China may not be the only place where a widespread outbreak could occur. “Large cities abroad with close transport links to China may also become outbreak centers,” said Joseph Wu of the University of Hong Kong in a statement.

The relatively low death rate from the outbreak is low comfort, but it is clear that we are heavily dependent on health experts and scientists around the world to monitor this emerging problem.

Image source: WALLACE WOON / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Over the past decade, Mike Wehner has reported on technology and video games, on the latest news and trends in VR, wearables, smartphones and future technology.

Mike recently served as a technical editor for The Daily Dot, and has appeared in USA Today, Time.com, and countless other web and print outlets. His love for

Reporting is second only after his gaming addiction.

. [TagsToTranslate] china

advertisement