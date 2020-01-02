advertisement

Artificial intelligence is already invading many aspects of our daily lives, but while “smart” virtual assistants such as Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa can be useful, more powerful AI can even save your life. In a new study published in the journal Nature explains, cancer detection algorithms are so adept at recognizing problems that they are now more accurate than human doctors.

The work, conducted by a team of researchers, including Google scientists, focused on the ability of an AI system to positively identify cases of breast cancer in a group of more than 28,000 patients. Simply put, the AI ​​beat him out of the park.

Scientists have been training artificial intelligence algorithms for years to discover cancer in tissue scans. Slowly but surely, researchers are developing new, better algorithms that are more accurate and reduce the number of false positives and false negatives. Initially, the ‘holy grail’ was an AI capable of detecting cancer, as well as a human doctor. Now scientists are striving for something even bigger.

As the newspaper states, the AI ​​is “capable of surpassing human experts in breast cancer prediction.” .

The team also tested the AI ​​in a double-reading scenario. Double reading is a process in which potential cancer scans are studied by not just one but two doctors. This is done to improve the overall accuracy of the diagnosis. The researchers discovered that the AI ​​was just as reliable in this scenario, with only 12% of scans requiring a second glance from a human doctor.

There is still some work to be done before such a system could be implemented in a real-world scenario. Doctors are not yet ready to transfer the reins, but it may not be long before computer algorithms detect cancers and save lives in hospitals around the world.

Image source: Google Health

