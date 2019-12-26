advertisement

When it comes to crucial areas of scientific research, the focus on making beer more enjoyable is probably not the most important thing in the world. That of course did not stop researchers from the University of Manchester diving deep into the foamy end of the beer pool, and a new article reveals that we now enjoy the perfect, eternal beer cup closer than ever.

The study, published in Chemical Communications, focused on beer foam stability and the factors that cause tiny bubbles to burst or persist. It may sound like a light-hearted subject, but the implications extend far beyond tasty beers.

In the team’s experimental efforts, the researchers bombarded foaming liquids with neutrons to reveal secrets about the structure of small bubbles.

“Just like when we see light reflect on a shiny object and our brains help us identify it by its appearance, when neutrons reflect on a liquid they are being shot at, we can use a computer to get crucial information about the surface “Dr. Richard Campbell, who led the investigation, said in a statement. “The difference is that the information at the molecular level is that we cannot see with our eyes.”

The paper delves into the knowledge of how foam bubbles are formed and the factors that determine how long it takes, such as the surface tension and elasticity of the bubbles. For beer drinkers, this brings us a step closer to the “perfect” foamy beer cup that could theoretically last from the first watering to the last sip.

Of course, the practical implications of more information on foam stability can also have much more important consequences. Firefighters often use foam to stifle furious flames, and as Science Daily points out, oil-absorbing foams have been effective in man-made disasters. Foam that lasts longer – whether on top of your beer or dumped on a natural fire – is a big plus for all of us.

Image source: food and drink / Shutterstock

