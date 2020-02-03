advertisement

If there’s one thing you can be sure people are interested in, it’s the nutritional tips and habits of those in the spotlight. For some reason, studying, analyzing, and considering whatever someone assembles on a plate must be done with the same care that a scientist reserves for a petri dish with bacteria.

In this case, however, we’re not curing the latest pandemic or mysterious virus, we’re just hoping to improve our health, possibly show a few more abs during these mirror movements, and ultimately find ways to optimize our daily lives.

All of this has resulted in a culture obsessed with diets. For this reason, the row of acai bowls in your local café is now snaking out the door and onto the street. People order a number of bizarre berries and superfoods, most of which would never have been heard of, but Gwyneth considered them important. People also clear the celery course of the grocery store, and whole grapes are pulverized daily for a few milliliters of celery juice.

It is difficult to follow the trends that revolve around nutrition. Things like paleo and intermittent fasting become buzzwords to be strictly followed. But is it just about jumping on the latest fad? Or is there scientific evidence that these eating habits actually work? According to numerous scientific studies in which eating strategies have been analyzed by real eaters, there seem to be certain advantages.

According to science, intermittent fasting is the best diet to keep. Fifty-four percent of people fasted twice a week for a whole year, lost 5 kg on average and also showed reduced blood pressure. Intermittent fasting means that you spend a long time eating and then limit your meal window to a certain period of time. For most, this looks like the 16/8 method, where people fast for 14 to 16 hours a day and only eat 8 to 10 hours. This means that you can have your first meal at 12 p.m. and then your last meal at 8 p.m.

However, if fasting is not your thing, the Mediterranean diet is also a smart option for those who want to maintain a healthy weight. This diet had the highest adherence rate at 57 percent, and those who ate this way lost an average of 4.58 kg, improving both blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

This type of food is based on the traditional cuisine of the Mediterranean countries, which means that it usually contains a lot of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds, and olive oil. Think fresh seafood, light salads and nutritious grains.

For those who stick to the paleo diet, reconsideration is desirable. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition persecuted 250 people for one year with minimal professional support, and allowed them to choose a diet plan that did not include a Mediterranean diet, intermittent fasting, or a paleo diet with some milk, legumes, and grains.

It was shown that the Paleo plan had the least compliance at the end of the year, with only a third of the people sticking to it and the least weight loss was only 2 kg. There were also no improvements in blood pressure or blood sugar levels.

And if you want 2020 to be the year of your health, stick to your health goals and eating habits, leave the restaurants behind and go out to eat. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that out of 35,000 people analyzed over a 13-year period, only 0.1 percent were able to adhere to healthy eating plans when eating out in a restaurant.

advertisement