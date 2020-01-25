advertisement

When considering the science of climate change, one expert found it useful to compare it with another famous hypothesis – the theory of gravity.

Few people would think of questioning gravity theory, and Professor David Karoly, director of the Center for Earth Systems and Climate Change in the Australian Government’s National Environmental Research Program at CSIRO, is evidence that human action is causing global warming so strong that it corresponds to this theory.

“The theory about the effects of humans on climate change is just as strong or stronger than the scientific basis for the theory of gravity,” Prof. Karoly told news.com.au.

Prof. Karoly said there is also evidence that climate change has been a factor in the recent devastating bushfires in Australia.

Prof. Karoly will explain the science on Wednesday, January 29, in a free public lecture as part of the public lecture at the Australian Mathematical Sciences Institute 2020 in Melbourne. His speech is also streamed online.

When we talk about science, Prof. Karoly finds it helpful to remember that these are not “beliefs”.

Science is indeed a process that tests a hypothesis to draw conclusions about how nature works.

Unconvinced? Here is the science.

HOW DO WE KNOW THAT PEOPLE CAUSE IT?

Some say the world climate has always changed and in the past there have been ice ages and warmer glacier periods, which is true.

The difference is whether humans caused the changes.

We know, for example, that humans could not influence past ice ages because there were no humans on the planet.

So how do we know that climate change is now due to human action?

Prof. Karoly said there are two approaches.

Let’s take a look at what we can consider

The first approach involves examining “observation data”. If we want to identify long-term trends, we need to look at the data that has been collected over a wide range and over at least 30 years.

In order to find out why the earth warns, some logical factors must first be considered.

The main factors influencing the earth’s climate are sunlight from the sun, how it is absorbed in the atmosphere and how energy is lost from the earth and sent into space.

One thing that can affect the amount of sunlight is the amount of clouds, ice, and snow, as they all reflect the sunlight, making it cooler.

However, greenhouse gases in the earth’s atmosphere can also affect temperatures. These gases make the planet hotter because they absorb the Earth’s heat radiation and prevent it from being released so quickly into space.

Greenhouse gases can contain carbon dioxide, methane and water vapor.

“When greenhouse gases increase, the surface temperature of the earth increases,” said Prof. Karoly.

What do the data tell us about these factors?

“Something strange happened”

Analysis of air bubbles from ice cores trapped in ice in Greenland and Antarctica showed that the carbon dioxide has fluctuated slightly over the past 10,000 years and was between 280 and 290 ppm.

But if you look at the past 150 years, it’s a different story. Carbon dioxide is now at 400 ppm.

“This has increased by more than 40 percent,” said Prof. Karoly.

“It is higher than ever in the past 10,000 years. In fact, it’s higher than ever in the past million years. “

“That suggests … something strange is happening.”

Prof. Karoly said it takes more than three million years to find a time when carbon dioxide was around 400 ppm.

“Three million years ago, when carbon dioxide was higher, temperatures were more than two degrees warmer and sea levels were more than 10 meters higher,” he said.

Humans were less than three million years old and therefore cannot be held responsible for the high carbon content in the atmosphere.

What was the reason for these higher carbon dioxide levels?

Some experts have suggested that the carbon dioxide is actually released from the ocean.

“A warmer ocean cannot absorb as much carbon dioxide,” said Prof. Karoly. “As it warms up, it cannot store as much carbon and it is released into the atmosphere.”

However, the type of carbon dioxide released by the ocean differs from that released by burning fossil fuels and grubbing up.

Prof. Karoly said the carbon dioxide has a different chemical composition so that scientists can distinguish between the two.

“Carbon dioxide released from the ocean does not consume oxygen,” said Prof. Karoly.

Scientists have been able to monitor the amount of oxygen in the atmosphere over the past 40 years, and the drop in oxygen was exactly the increase in carbon dioxide that you would expect if it were caused by the burning of fossil fuels and the decomposition of vegetation by land cleaning.

“What we now know is that increasing the carbon content is not natural, but is due to human actions caused by burning fossil fuels and clearing land,” said Prof. Karoly.

This is not just a theory, but is based on “observational evidence”, meaning that scientists have data to prove that the increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere results from fossil fuels and soil cleaning.

AND THE NIGHT ARE HOTTER

We can also look at other observational data to strengthen the theory.

If the earth warmed up due to increasing solar radiation, one would expect the temperatures to rise during the day and cooler at night (because there is no sun at night!).

However, scientists found that the nights warmed more than the days.

This suggests that greenhouse gases play a role.

As mentioned above, greenhouse gases capture the Earth’s heat radiation and prevent it from reaching space as quickly.

This effect can be observed, for example, on nights with more clouds that do not cool down as much as there is more water vapor in the atmosphere.

In contrast, deserts are cooler at night because there is less water vapor in these areas. The same applies to coastal areas.

So if the nights warm up more than days, the sun is unlikely to matter, and greenhouse gases are more likely to trap heat on Earth and cause temperatures to rise.

Scientists have also studied the temperatures in the earth’s stratosphere, which is the layer of the atmosphere from a distance of about 10 km.

The stratosphere heats up because the ozone layer it contains absorbs the sun’s ultraviolet radiation.

If there was more sunlight, the upper atmosphere would warm up as it absorbs more ultraviolet rays.

With an increase in greenhouse gases, one would expect the stratosphere to be cooler because carbon dioxide not only absorbs heat radiation, but also releases it into space and cools there.

“Observations have shown that the surface and the lower atmosphere have warmed and the upper atmosphere has cooled in the past 50 years – the entire time we have observed them through balloons and other satellites,” said Prof. Karoly.

“This pattern of temperature change has occurred everywhere and cannot be explained by increasing sunlight,” he said. “And it’s getting stronger, which is exactly what you would expect from the increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.”

Now add computers to the equation

The first approach to considering climate change is “observation data”. However, you can also use complex mathematical models of the climate system.

According to Prof. Karoly, more than 50 complex climate models have been developed worldwide to test climate theories on a larger scale.

While some may ask how scientists can simulate the climate if they cannot predict the weather for a long period of time, Prof. Karoly said that this was because the climate models looked at the radiation levels that determine the long-term climate.

“Models solve physical equations for the absorption and transmission of radiation in the atmosphere, for the movement of air, and for the movement of the ocean,” he said.

These simulations have shown that there would be no long-term warming trend without human influences.

The temperatures would have stayed pretty much the same with just two tenths of a certain warming.

Instead, the world has warmed by 1.1 degrees and the warming above Australia was even higher than the global average at 1.5 degrees.

This is because the country warms up faster than the ocean.

What about the bush fires?

How does that relate to the catastrophic bush fires that have broken out across Australia in recent months?

Higher average temperatures increase the likelihood of heat waves and hot extremes, said Prof. Karoly.

“We have good observation data for the current summer and the past 50 years,” he said.

“The heat wave and the heat of the day has increased significantly in all parts of Australia.”

Australia had its hottest and driest year in 2019, and some of Australia’s hottest days were recorded in December 2019.

“We have also seen sea level rise, exactly what you would expect from climate change and warming sea water and the melting of ice sheets and glaciers on land.”

Regarding the intensity of bush fires, Prof. Karoly said that there are certain factors that are known to be important.

The McArthur Forest Fire Danger Index was developed to measure the extent of fire hazards in Australian forests and their probability of occurrence.

It combines factors such as air temperature, wind speed, air dryness (measured by relative humidity) and fuel and soil dryness (measured by precipitation in the previous month).

“The combination of high temperatures, strong winds, low air humidity and no precipitation creates an extreme fire risk,” said Prof. Karoly.

These were exactly the conditions that prevailed in NSW and in the south of Queensland in September and October, where there were record high temperatures and low humidity levels.

These conditions were also observed in Canberra, on the coast of New South Wales and especially in East Gippsland in Victoria, which is why there was an extreme risk of fire in these areas.

The next question is whether climate change has caused these conditions.

According to Prof. Karoly, as already mentioned, climate change has led to higher temperatures, but it is unlikely to have played an important role in the drought conditions.

He said if rainfall in 2019 is related to climate change, it would be expected to be wetter in North Australia than in the record year of drought in 2019.

Climate change has also been linked to long-term rainfall in the cooler season in southeast Australia.

Prof. Karoly believes that the drought in 2019 may be due to “natural fluctuations” and the “dipole of the Indian Ocean”.

The IOP refers to the surging temperatures in the Indian Ocean, with colder waters closer to North Australia and hotter waters closer to Africa.

There were also changes in wind patterns in southern Australia and across Victoria and NSW, which resulted in stronger west winds, which reduced rainfall over the NSW coast and in East Gippsland, where the worst fires and conditions were.

Prof. Karoly believes that the stronger west winds and the dipole of the Indian Ocean have increased the fire intensity. However, this was combined with the extreme temperatures caused by climate change that triggered Australia’s deadly fire season.

“So it was a combination of natural climate variability and climate change,” he said.

