Jaden Schwartz scored twice on Sunday afternoon as the Blue St Louis defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 for the eighth consecutive victory.

Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for the Blues, who are 10-1-1 against the Central Division this season.

Nicholas Shore scored, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 of 27 shots for the Jets, who have lost six of their last eight games. Friday night in Winnipeg, the Blues beat the Jets 5-4 during overtime in the first half of this home-and-home sequence.

Blues coach Craig Berube demanded a heavier pace in the match. With the last home row change, Berube was able to get better matches against Mark Scheifele’s concentrated top liner.

Winning 12 of the 17 faces in the first period helped the Blues dictate the show early. After Oskar Sundqvist’s shot was blocked with just under six minutes left to play in the first period, Alex Pietrangelo entered the top pole as a trailer and fired the ball.

O’Reilly converted the left wing for a 1 – 0 lead. It was his eighth goal of the season but his first goal at home.

The Jets came out flying in the second period and tied the game in less than six minutes. Jansen Harkins forced a lap from Blues defender Robert Bortuzzo, then Shore once buried a shot from a two-over-one pass from Logan Shaw.

A wrong Jets line-up allowed the Blues to take a 2-1 lead with 4:51 left in the period. Schwartz jumped on the ice and found himself on the right flank. He got Jordan Kyrou’s ice crossing and defeated Hellebuyck.

It was Schwartz’s 12th goal of the season – one more than he scored in 69 games last season.

The Jets nearly tied the game in a power play late in the second period, but Scheifele hit the post from the nest.

Opponents have scored eight times in 16 attempts per game against the Jets in their previous seven games. Their penalty kill problems continued when Thomas stopped a home run to the man’s advantage to push the Blues to a 3-1 lead with 12:54 left.

Schwartz froze the game with an empty net after the Blues killed a late penalty.

