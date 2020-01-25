advertisement

Warning: graphic images

A shoemaker had sewed his big toe on his hand after losing his thumb in a traumatic work accident.

advertisement

We all know someone with “finger toes” – also known as weird long toes – but this story gives the phrase a whole new meaning.

David Lee, 40, lost his thumb last January when he cut off the heel of a shoe. While he was working, the shoemaker’s hand was held in the machine and his right thumb was cut off.

The worker actually saw his thumb fall on the floor, but incredible that he managed to stay level-headed and put his hand in the sweater to prevent blood loss.

David “quietly” turned off the machines and even went out for a cigarette while waiting for the ambulance. However, when he noticed how serious his injury was, he began to worry that he would lose his job.

The shoemaker remembered the ordeal and said:

I knew how bad it was and I was just afraid that I could no longer repair shoes. I cried my eyes when I thought about it when I thought I was going to lose my shop.

It was more important to me than my thumb, because that’s my passion.

It all happened so quickly, but I was in no pain at all.

David was brought to King’s Mill Hospital in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire before being transferred to the Royal Derby Hospital’s Powder Hand Center. There, the doctors suggested replacing David’s lost thumb with his big toe.

When he realized that this was the only way he could go on working, the shoemaker wasted no time in agreeing to the operation.

I agreed with the idea of ​​moving my toe onto my hand. My main concern was business and my business when I recently moved in.

I thought, “I will never do my job again and lose my business.” It was a no-brainer to go this route.

As a right-handed person, I couldn’t have done much. At first I was really aware of it.

Jill Arrowsmith, one of the two consultative hand surgeons who performed the surgery, said that a toe-thumb surgery is typically only considered for patients who have “lost much of their thumb, usually close to that ankles “.

Not having a thumb can be very daunting, especially for those who do a manual job.

This type of injury can make these patients unable to work. We are therefore pleased to be able to offer this treatment option.

Toe-to-thumb reconstructions are fairly rare, but we were very happy with all of the results these patients achieved.

David really wanted to get back to work after his surgery, and while his new “thumb” feels heavier than his old one, physiotherapy and strength training have made him feel more normal.

According to Arrowsmith, using the big toe offers the best functional and cosmetic benefits as it is what most closely resembles a thumb on the body.

The cobbler admitted that he was concerned when he went back to work and first approached the machine that caused his injury, but has since made adjustments that have calmed him down.

David’s desire to get back to work meant that it took his foot longer to heal since he walked around a lot, but he’s just glad he can work at all.

Arrowsmith praised David’s determination and said:

David worked really hard to recover from his injury and it went amazingly well.

He is the first master cobbler I have ever met. So it is very nice to hear that he is doing what he likes to do again.

David definitely deserves a thumbs up – or rather toes – for the way he dealt with the accident!

advertisement