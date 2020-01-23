advertisement

Dennis Schroder tied a season-high 31 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 120-114 road victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

The win was the third straight third down in Oklahoma City and fourth on the road.

Orlando lost for the third time in four games.

The second half turned into a shootout between two backup guards – Schroder and Terrence Ross of Magic.

Schroder scored 20 points in the second half.

Ross scored 19 of his senior seasons 26 points in the second half, going 6 of 11 from the field.

The Thunder led by 15 just midway through the third quarter before the Magic recovered a 26-11 goal.

Ross upped Orlando’s lead to 12 points over a two-minute stretch to end the run.

Ross’s 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds to go in the quarter tied it, erasing the lead Oklahoma City had held since the opening three minutes.

But Mike Muscala responded with a 3-pointer to put the Thunder back ahead going into the fourth quarter.

A 10-0 run early in the final period led Oklahoma City’s lead to double digits.

The spells were not done yet, though, they were again charged.

Orlando cut the deficit to one with only less than five minutes left and had two opportunities to take the lead as the Thunder returned the ball to their next two possessions.

But the Magic couldn’t capitalize, and Chris Paul ended up with a payoff on the other possession.

Orlando never had the ball in a one-possession game the rest of the way, with Schroder’s pulling jumper with 32 seconds left all but securing the win.

Without Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over much of the reaction for Oklahoma City. He had 12 rebounds to lead the Thunder and added 18 points.

In the first 120 games of Gilgeous-Alexander’s career, he had no double return games. In the past 13 games, Gilgeous-Alexander has had five double-digit matches, including three in a row and four of the last six.

