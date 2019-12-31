advertisement

Soldiers will have a greater presence on roads across the state

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – New Year’s Eve is all about partying, but it’s also one of the deadliest nights to get behind the wheel.

A recent study found South Carolina to be the third most dangerous state for motorists on New Year’s Eve.

For Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s Kimberly Cockrell, the morning after New Year’s Eve could be one of the most difficult days.

“We all want to be here in 2020. We all want to be here safely. I don’t want to come to the victims who will be ventilated tomorrow in hospital or in a funeral home to make plans because someone else has chosen not to do the right thing, ”said Cockrell.

If the drivers plan to get behind the wheel on New Years Eve, you’ll likely run into some police officers on the street.

“If you want to party tonight or even throughout the week and into the weekend, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is in full force, and if you make the bad decision to drink and drive, you can get started Bail money is ready because I can promise we are ready to put you in jail, ”said David Carolina, a police officer from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Those who pick up people through Uber or Lyft also ask people to make the right decisions.

“Make sure that we as drivers are sure that we don’t drink and drive, smoke or do anything stupid behind the wheel because that’s their life, their life is in our hands,” said Jordan Wynn, a Lyft driver ,

At the end of the day, Cockrell says a bad decision can affect multiple lives.

“Children, wives, husbands, best friends, sisters, aunts, uncles, people who literally did the right thing and whose lives were adversely affected or severely affected by someone who didn’t.” Don’t be that person. Do the right thing, ”said Cockrell.

If you’d like to go downtown this evening, you can take a COMET free ride to various locations around the city from 8:00 p.m. or take an alarm taxi on the corner of Lady Street and Sumter Street.

