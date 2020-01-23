advertisement

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – A man in Lycoming County is called a hero after saving the life of a choking 6-year-old student at a school in Williamsport.

Oldren Polk is a volunteer at the Stevens Primary School in Williamsport, but now he can also add the title of rescuer in need to his resume.

On January 15, around noon, first-year students at Stevens Primary School in Williamsport went to the cafeteria for lunch. For most students it was a normal day of peanut butter and jam sandwiches and chicken nuggets, but for Kenyan Ritter it was a life-threatening moment.

“I choked on a tomato,” Kenyan recalled.

“I noticed he was choking and something was wrong, so I turned around and saw him with a very strange look on his face, so I immediately asked him if he was OK and he couldn’t talk,” school volunteer Oldren Polk said.

The child could not breathe at all. That’s when Oldren Polk came to his aid. Polk started the Heimlich maneuver.

“I immediately bent it over, and there are two forms of Heimlich, you know, the stomach shape and the back shape, and the first one that I didn’t work with, so it was getting worse, so I really had to get it,” Polk said.

We succeeded. Kenyan spits the tomato out.

The headmaster told Newswatch 16 that they are lucky to have Polk in their neighborhood.

“It is very special to supervise adults at our school and have the opportunity to see that there was a problem and then to deal with it properly,” said Jim Ellis, director of the Stevens Primary School. .

“I don’t feel special. I feel grateful, I feel that I had the knowledge that someone else helped, which I like to do. “

But Polk is very special to Kenyan.

“I’m glad he was there, and I’m glad he saved my life,” Kenyan said.

Oldren Polk works with AmeriCorps and has been volunteering at the school since the beginning of the school year. He encourages everyone to learn safety procedures in case they are ever in a similar situation.

