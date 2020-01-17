advertisement

The dream of becoming a lawyer for Enoch Mpianzi was canceled on Wednesday in an orientation camp for the school after he allegedly drowned after a rafting exercise during the trip.

The body of Enoch, a 13-year-old 8th grade boy from Parktown Boys High School, who was missing during an orientation camp in Brits, northwest, was found on Friday.

After the boy’s disappearance was discovered, a search was carried out in which teachers, camp owners, members of neighboring farms and the police were desperately looking for Henoch, whose family came from the north of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In a briefing following the discovery of Henoch’s body on Friday morning, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that details of the tragic incident are still incomplete.

“It was a kind of simulation, as if the learners got out of an airplane and had to cross the river with someone who was injured. They had to build some rafts, ”said the MEC.

According to Lesufi, Nyati Sports School, a special school, ran the rafting.

The MEC said that according to the information given, everyone stated that after this exercise they did not know that a learner was missing.

“It wasn’t until they did head counting that they realized that the numbers weren’t the same. The number of employees is a point of confusion, ”he said.

Henoch Mpianzi. Photo: Parktown boys up

The family was not present at the meeting because they were still performing rituals on site.

When asked if the correct security measures were followed, Lesufi said he could not confirm this.

“I saw no fewer than 10 teachers and officials who looked after the children. I was told that the number of learners was 200.

“I don’t know if the kids had life jackets, so I can’t say we didn’t get this information,” he said.

Liability assessment report

Regarding liability, according to Lesufi, an independent team will be set up to conduct its own research and report over the next three months.

“The exercise they did is a special exercise, so it wasn’t necessarily taught by the teachers.

“The independent report will tell us who is liable. I hesitate to point my fingers at people. We just have to wait for reports from all institutions. In the absence of evidence, I don’t want to make any allegations, ”he said.

Lesufi said the tragedy required a school policy discussion about school trips.

“I firmly believe that if we as a department really approve the trips, what we do is that we have to approve the trip and not the activities,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za

