To date, we have learned that non-people of color have a heavy opinion about what we can and cannot do with our hair. No matter how many state laws passed denouncing discrimination Against natural hair, there are still states that do not smell natural hair and its length is professional enough for educational environments.

Deandre Arnold has been suspended from ISD school in Barbers Hill and will not be allowed to walk to graduation in three months unless he cuts his locs.

While the school district says it has nothing to do with race or people, Gary Monroe, with the United Urban Alumni Association, disagrees. “This is a black and white problem,” said Monroe in a statement to KHOU. “Deandre (and) his family shouldn’t have to go through this. But I expect it from a board of directors that has no diversity. “

“There is no dress code policy that prohibits any cornrow or any other method of wearing hair,” said Superintendent Greg Poole. “Our policy limits the duration. This has been the case for 30 years. “

This archaic policy has the potential to ruin a young man’s graduation experience because of the length of his hair. Some people think it’s a quick fix and Deandre Arnold should just cut his hair. The biggest question is how does the length of its tenants pose a threat to others? Did his hair distract him from earning good grades? Should the length of his natural hair determine whether or not he can walk to graduate despite the hard work he has done throughout the school year?

“We’re here for Deandre, but it’s more than that,” said Sandy Arnold, Deandre’s mother. “These are all the other Deandres that could pass through Barbers Hill.”

Hopefully the school will reconsider its policy. “They have 48 hours to reach a resolution or we take the matter to federal court,” said Monroe.

It is commendable that the family chooses to take this to court so that generations after Deandre can wear their hair at any length that makes them happy.

