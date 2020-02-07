advertisement

The receptionists at the secondary level were victims of “harassment and verbal abuse” by the parents.

In a letter to parents, Craig Brown, acting director of the Granville Academy at Burton Road, Woodville, warned that such behavior would not be tolerated.

advertisement

Ian McNeilly, general manager of The Ferrers Trust, who runs the school, said the receptionists were “people with feelings, who do their best”.

The letter reads: “We are currently sending a high volume of calls and emails due to various student activities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind parents / guardians of our expectations in terms of communication.

“All phone calls and contact requests will be answered within two business days.

“Obviously, in an emergency, we will respond accordingly. Please let me know if this is not the case.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“The vast majority of parents / guardians were very patient and polite during this busy time, but unfortunately we have had a few cases of verbal abuse or harassment towards receptionists.

“It will not be tolerated.

“Please understand that if this occurs in the future, I have asked staff to warn that the dial tone is not acceptable and that the phone call will end if it continues.

“Our receptionists will of course do their best to help you and will be happy to advise you on most school matters.”

It is understood that the source of the parents’ frustration is that their questions are not answered immediately.

McNeilly said: “We understand that parents want or need to contact the school on a variety of topics and our receptionists are always happy to help.

“We also understand that parents are often frustrated or have expectations that their questions will be answered immediately when this is impossible or impossible.

“In this case, it is absolutely unacceptable that staff members are subjected to verbal abuse.

“They are human beings with feelings, doing their best and invariably blamed for things that are not their fault.

“We have a duty of care to them and they have been instructed to end the calls if they are mistreated.

“Fortunately, such incidents are rare.

“In the vast majority of cases, parents are united, polite and are a good example for their children.

“However, we accept that communication with parents is an area that the school needs to improve and we are working on it.”

.

advertisement